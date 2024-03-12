Report: Jeremy Chinn headed to Washington on one-year deal

Free agent safety Jeremy Chinn has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Commanders that is worth up to $5.1 million, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Chinn, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Panthers after they made him a second-round pick.

He has 324 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

In 2023, Chinn totaled 30 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in 12 games.