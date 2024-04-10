Report: Medical recheck shows CB Kool-Aid McKinstry’s foot healing as expected

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry went through his Scouting Combine medical recheck this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Doctors deemed his recovery on track and as expected, per Rapoport.

Following Alabama’s Pro Day last month, McKinstry underwent surgery on his right foot to repair a Jones fracture.

He has visited the Packers, Jaguars and Bucs over the past week.

McKinstry is projected as a first-round pick.

In 42 career games with the Crimson Tide, McKinstry made 92 tackles, five for a loss, with two interceptions, two sacks and 25 passes defended.

McKinstry also returned punts, averaging 15.8 yards per return as a sophomore before a drop to 6.1 yards in 2023.