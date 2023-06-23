 Skip navigation
Report: Rob Ninkovich is out at ESPN

  
Published June 23, 2023 03:50 PM

The bloodletting at ESPN continues, with the network letting former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Ninkovich’s contract will not be renewed . He joined ESPN in 2019.

Ninkovich, 39, appeared on various studio shows at ESPN.

The move comes at a time when ESPN is cutting costs in a major way. Many layoffs have happened, and more are expected.

Ninkovich spent 11 years in the NFL. He debuted with the Saints in 2006, where he was a fifth-round draft pick. After two years with the Dolphin and a brief return to the Saints in late 2008, Ninkovich signed with the Patriots in 2009.

At one point, he started every game for five straight seasons with New England, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings.