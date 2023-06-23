Report: Rob Ninkovich is out at ESPN

The bloodletting at ESPN continues, with the network letting former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Ninkovich’s contract will not be renewed . He joined ESPN in 2019.

Ninkovich, 39, appeared on various studio shows at ESPN.

The move comes at a time when ESPN is cutting costs in a major way. Many layoffs have happened, and more are expected.

Ninkovich spent 11 years in the NFL. He debuted with the Saints in 2006, where he was a fifth-round draft pick. After two years with the Dolphin and a brief return to the Saints in late 2008, Ninkovich signed with the Patriots in 2009.

At one point, he started every game for five straight seasons with New England, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings.