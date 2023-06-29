 Skip navigation
Reports: Patriots still pursuing DeAndre Hopkins after DeVante Parker deal

  
Published June 29, 2023 08:35 AM

When the Patriots agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVante Parker on a new deal on Wednesday, some wondered about whether that would have any impact on their pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans after being released by the Cardinals, but has not struck a deal with either team. According to multiple reports, the Patriots will continue to pursue Hopkins after signing Parker.

Parker’s three-year deal is worth up to $33 million and it is expected to include a lower base salary than the $5.7 million he was on track to make in 2023. There is the potential to make more via incentives and per-game roster bonuses, so it’s unclear how much the new deal will impact the Patriots’ cap positioning.

With training camp not opening for a few weeks, there’s no particular rush for Hopkins to sign at this point. As it gets closer, there should be more of an idea about where the veteran will be playing games come the fall.