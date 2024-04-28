 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints agree to terms with TE Dallin Holker, 14 other undrafted free agents

  
Published April 28, 2024 04:38 PM

The Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agent on Sunday.

Among the players that are heading to New Orleans is tight end Dallin Holker. Holker transferred from BYU to Colorado State and turned in 64 catches for 767 yards and six touchdowns during the 2023 season. That was good enough to make Holker a second-team All-American, but not enough to convince a team to draft him.

The Saints also stayed local by snagging former Tulane center Sincere Haynesworth.

Oklahoma State defensive end Nathan Latu, TCU safety Millard Bradford, Idaho wide receiver Jermaine Jackson, Minnesota defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, Vanderbilt punter Matthew Hayball, Yale wide receiver Mason Tipton, Slippery Rock wide receiver Kyle Sheets, Boston College guard Kyle Hergel, Pittsburgh State cornerback Rico Payton, South Dakota State linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, SE Missouri St defensive back Lawrence Johnson, LA Lafayette running back Jacob Kibodi, and Nebraska guard Nouri Nouili round out the group.