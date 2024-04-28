Saints agree to terms with TE Dallin Holker, 14 other undrafted free agents

The Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agent on Sunday.

Among the players that are heading to New Orleans is tight end Dallin Holker. Holker transferred from BYU to Colorado State and turned in 64 catches for 767 yards and six touchdowns during the 2023 season. That was good enough to make Holker a second-team All-American, but not enough to convince a team to draft him.

The Saints also stayed local by snagging former Tulane center Sincere Haynesworth.

Oklahoma State defensive end Nathan Latu, TCU safety Millard Bradford, Idaho wide receiver Jermaine Jackson, Minnesota defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, Vanderbilt punter Matthew Hayball, Yale wide receiver Mason Tipton, Slippery Rock wide receiver Kyle Sheets, Boston College guard Kyle Hergel, Pittsburgh State cornerback Rico Payton, South Dakota State linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, SE Missouri St defensive back Lawrence Johnson, LA Lafayette running back Jacob Kibodi, and Nebraska guard Nouri Nouili round out the group.