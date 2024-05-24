 Skip navigation
Saints pay overdue amounts for Superdome renovations

  
Published May 24, 2024 07:20 PM

The fight is over, only days after it went public.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints on Friday paid $11.4 million for the team’s share of Superdome renovations.

The payment came a day after Louisiana governor Jeff Landry called Saints owner Gayle Benson to discuss the issue.

The issue came to a head on Wednesday, during a meeting of the Superdome Commission.

The deeper issue seems to be negotiations on an extension of the team’s lease at the Superdome. The state pointed out that the team’s obligation to make payments for ongoing renovations are separate from lease negotiations.

The skirmish happened against the backdrop of the city and the venue hosting the next Super Bowl, bringing the game back to New Orleans for the first time in 12 years.