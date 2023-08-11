Saints release Keke Coutee to make room for Jaylon Smith

The Saints officially announced the signing of linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday and they also announced a cut to make room for Smith on the roster.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that wide receiver Keke Coutee has been released.

Coutee signed with the Saints in June. He played in 10 games for the Colts over the last two years and caught two passes for 25 yards. He also returned 17 punts for 152 yards last season.

The Texans drafted Coutee in the fourth round in 2018. He had 83 catches for 941 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with Houston.