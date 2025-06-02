 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs is at Patriots OTAs on Monday

  
Published June 2, 2025 12:08 PM

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not at last week’s OTAs, but he was still a popular topic of conversation around the team.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the Patriots want players to make “great decisions” off the field when asked about a viral video showing Diggs providing a baggie of pink powder to two women on a boat. The league declined comment on the video, but Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak kept chatter going when he said that cutting Diggs “is being thought of” because of questions about whether the wideout is “all-in” with the team.

Monday brought word from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that Diggs was back with the team. McDaniels did not address Zolak’s comments, but he did say that he’s not worried about Diggs, who is recovering from a torn ACL, picking up the offense after missing voluntary work.

“I know he’s staying up on information and material. . . . Not concerned about Stef in that regard,” McDaniels said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

PFT discussed the mechanics of a possible release on Sunday, but it does not seem like any move is imminent in New England.