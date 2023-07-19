Steve Keim: Kyler Murray is under a lot of pressure, because he’s got a lot to prove

Steve Keim drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. He’s the one who gave the quarterback a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed in 2022. He’s also the one who put a homework clause in the contract that eventually was taken out.

Murray recently has taken some not-so-veiled shots at Keim and former coach Kliff Kingsbury, who were replaced by Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon respectively. He also had a quote that he surely thought sounded better than it reads.

“I’m going to listen. I’m going to be coachable, and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability,” Murray told the team’s website, “but if the shit ain’t working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror.”

Keim joined Colin Cowherd on FS1 to discuss the comment and Murray’s future.

“I think in terms of quarterbacks, what he said you don’t love it, just because of the standpoint when he added the word ‘but’ in, generally behind a positive the word ‘but’ does not end in a positive light,” Keim told Cowherd. “I certainly didn’t want to hear that. And nor do fans want to hear a guy who’s making $46.1 million a year blame anybody but himself. I’m not saying he’s a guy that blames people. Yet at the same time, when you get that bag of cash, everybody expects you to take it on your shoulders, and that’s what a franchise quarterback does. This is a big year. I would have actually had Kyler in my top five for guys under pressure, because what if they have a bad year?

“He’s coming off the injury. He’s got to prove himself. What happens, as what people forecast, that they have the No. 1 pick, they’re in a real predicament.”

Murray has a 25-31-1 regular-season record with one postseason appearance and no postseason wins in his four-year career. His return is uncertain as he works his way back from reconstructive surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The Cardinals are betting favorites to finish with the No. 1 overall pick, and USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.