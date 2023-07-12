 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Ten - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon final rematch; women’s semifinals set
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Chance Tucker, junior cornerback
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_jetshardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets named a Hard Knocks team despite reluctance
nbc_cycling_tdfstage11finish_230712.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tour21_ep4_230712.JPG
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Ten - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon final rematch; women’s semifinals set
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Chance Tucker, junior cornerback
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_jetshardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets named a Hard Knocks team despite reluctance
nbc_cycling_tdfstage11finish_230712.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tour21_ep4_230712.JPG
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tickets to Patriots-Colts in Germany sell out in an instant

  
Published July 12, 2023 01:21 PM

Tickets to the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Frankfurt, Germany in Week Nine of the 2023 season sold out quickly earlier this year and the interest was just as high for tickets to the Patriots-Colts game being held at Deutsche Bank Park the next week.

Those tickets went on sale earlier this week and sold out almost instantly. An NFL spokesperson told Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe that 700,000 fans signed up for the opportunity to purchase tickets to the two games with another three million in a digital queue behind them.

Kraft Group CMO Jen Ferron said that the team had been allotted a small portion — between 1,000 and 10,000 — for their season-ticket holders before any general sale took place.

“We had access to a portion of tickets for our season ticket member base that went on sale a couple of weeks ago,” Ferron said. “Those sold through very quickly but the vast majority of the inventory belongs to the venue and the National Football League.”

Deutsche Bank Park has a seating capacity of 51,500 for soccer games. The two games this season will be the first played in the venue.