Tickets to Patriots-Colts in Germany sell out in an instant

Tickets to the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Frankfurt, Germany in Week Nine of the 2023 season sold out quickly earlier this year and the interest was just as high for tickets to the Patriots-Colts game being held at Deutsche Bank Park the next week.

Those tickets went on sale earlier this week and sold out almost instantly. An NFL spokesperson told Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe that 700,000 fans signed up for the opportunity to purchase tickets to the two games with another three million in a digital queue behind them.

Kraft Group CMO Jen Ferron said that the team had been allotted a small portion — between 1,000 and 10,000 — for their season-ticket holders before any general sale took place.

“We had access to a portion of tickets for our season ticket member base that went on sale a couple of weeks ago,” Ferron said. “Those sold through very quickly but the vast majority of the inventory belongs to the venue and the National Football League.”

Deutsche Bank Park has a seating capacity of 51,500 for soccer games. The two games this season will be the first played in the venue.