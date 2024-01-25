Travis Kelce takes blame for Mecole Hardman fumble: My block knocked the ball out

During Sunday’s victory over the Bills, the Chiefs looked like they were about to go up by two scores early in the fourth quarter following Buffalo’s failed fake punt.

Isiah Pacheco had run the ball down to the 3-yard line to set up first-and-goal. But then Mecole Hardman fumbled out of the end zone for a touchback, giving Buffalo the ball back at the 20.

Travis Kelce discussed the play on this week’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. And according to the Chiefs tight end, that turnover was his fault — not Hardman’s.

“Dude, I’m not going to lie, man, I owe Mecole a fucking new car or something — I owe so much to him. My block was the one that knocked the ball out,” Kelce said. “I’ve been fucking sick. I’ve apologized to him every single time I fucking saw him today and I’ll apologize again, my bad Mecole, man.”

Kelce was blocking safety Jordan Poyer as Hardman got the pop pass from Mahomes and darted toward the end zone. But Poyer fought through the block and was able to punch the ball out of Harman’s hands as the receiver was going to the ground.

"[Poyer] finished the play better than I did, got a hand on the ball, and man, I owe my guy big time,” Kelce said. “I feel bad for him, man. There’s nothing worse than giving up the ball, especially in [that] situation.

“That shit sucks, man. And Mecole, he’s fired up to get after it again, though. I know my guy, he wants another opportunity to get the ball and show what he can do with it. And sure enough, you’ll see him next Sunday come up right on time, baby.”

Despite coming out on the negative end of the touchback rule, Kelce said he has no problem with it.

“It’s fine. It’s a rule. Rules are rules,” Kelce said. “That’s why I said I owe you big dog — my bad, man. That should’ve never even fucking happened.”

It says something about Kelce and the Chiefs’ culture as a whole that the tight end would so publicly take the blame for that giveaway. While Kelce could have finished his block better, Hardman also should not have tried to extend the ball over the goal line on first down.

Still, all the details matter when a team is trying to win a playoff game. Fortunately for Kelce and Hardman, they’ll each have a chance to make more plays against Baltimore on Sunday.