Will Commanders move Montez Sweat or Chase Young today?

As the trade deadline ticks closer, all eyes are on Washington.

Will the Commanders trade defensive end Montez Sweat and/or defensive end Chase Young before 4:00 p.m. ET today?

The Falcons have been linked to Sweat. There were rumors over the weekend of the Bears possibly making a play for Young. To date, nothing has happened.

It’s an interesting study in organizational dynamics. Coach Ron Rivera, whose future is likely tied to winning as many games as possible, would surely like to keep them. The front office, whose future could be tied to impressing new owner Josh Harris with a great return for either or both, could be inclined to make a deal.

It ultimately might not matter. Harris likely will be hitting the reset button after the season, anyway. Thus, it possibly makes sense for him to get involved in this one, and to get compensation for either or both of them, if they’re not going to be re-signed before they become free agents in March 2024.