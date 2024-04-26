Xavier Worthy: Everybody’s dream is to play with Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs traded up to get their guy in speedy receiver Xavier Worthy.

But Worthy also went to the team he wanted.

“I’ve been calling it,” Worthy told reporters after the pick, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “I’ve been saying it since the beginning of the year. ‘I’m going to the Chiefs.’ Everybody thought the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me. But I’m here. I’m excited, man, just to be able to play with Pat.

“Seeing the success that Tyreek Hill had in this offense, I feel like it will be amazing.”

Worthy set a scouting combine record with his 4.21 40-yard dash and is expected to help Kansas City’s deep passing attack. Coming to a team fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl victories to play with the game’s best current quarterback is exactly what Worthy was looking for.

“Everybody’s dream is to play with Patrick Mahomes, probably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time,” Worthy said. “Just to be able to play for him, everybody talks about it. I’ve been saying it for a while.

“‘I’m going to be a Chief.’”

In 39 games at Texas, Worthy caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards with 26 touchdowns. He also averaged 14.1 yards on 40 punt returns, including a 74-yard return for a touchdown in 2023.