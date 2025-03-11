BIG TEN AND BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS BEGIN TOMORROW, WED., MARCH 12 ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING RECORD 19 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEK

Big Ten Men Basketball Tournament Tripleheader on Peacock Begins Tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET with (13) Northwestern vs. (12) Minnesota; BIG EAST Tournament Tripleheader Begins at 4 p.m. ET with (9) Butler vs. (8) Providence

Peacock Exclusively Streams Two BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal Games on Thursday from Madison Square Garden, Including Nation’s No. 6 Team and BIG EAST No. 1-Seed St. John’s vs. Butler/Providence at Noon ET

11 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament Games Across USA Network and Peacock this Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – Mar. 11, 2025 – Live first round coverage of the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and 2025 BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off with two tripleheaders tomorrow, Wednesday, March 12, exclusively on Peacock as part of an NBC Sports record 19 men’s college basketball conference tournament games across its platforms this week.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Tomorrow’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament coverage from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with (13) Northwestern vs. (12) Minnesota, followed by (15) Iowa vs. (10) Ohio State at 6 p.m. ET. At 8:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and the 11-seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the 14-seed USC Trojans.

Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), and Nicole Auerbach (reporter) will call all three games of the tripleheader live on Peacock.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :

Date

Time

Round

Game

Wed., March 12

3:30 p.m.

First Round

(13) Northwestern vs. (12) Minnesota

Wed., March 12

6 p.m.

First Round

(15) Iowa vs. (10) Ohio State

Wed., March 12

8:30 p.m.

First Round

(14) USC vs. (11) Rutgers





BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament

Tripleheader coverage of the first round of the BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament from Madison Square Garden tips off tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET live on Peacock with (9) Butler vs. (8) Providence, followed by (10) DePaul vs. (7) Georgetown at 6:30 p.m. ET and (11) Seton Hall vs. (6) Villanova at 9 p.m. ET.

This Thursday, March 13, live coverage of the BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament continues on Peacock with a quarterfinal doubleheader featuring AP No. 6 and BIG EAST top seed St. John’s facing the winner of Butler-Providence at Noon ET, followed by (5) Marquette vs. (4) Xavier at 2:30 p.m. ET. Marquette joined St. John’s in the final regular-season AP Top 25 poll ranked at 25.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst), and John Fanta (reporter) will call all five BIG EAST Tournament games live on Peacock this week.

BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :

Date

Time

Round

Game

Wed., March 12

4 p.m.

First Round

(9) Butler vs. (8) Providence

Wed., March 12

6:30 p.m.

First Round

(10) DePaul vs. (7) Georgetown

Wed., March 12

9 p.m.

First Round

(11) Seton Hall vs. (6) Villanova

Thurs., Mar. 13

Noon

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. (1) St. John’s

Thurs., Mar. 13

2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

(5) Marquette vs. (4) Xavier





Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament

Beginning with a first round tripleheader tomorrow on USA Network, NBC Sports presents 11 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament games this week.

On Thursday, USA Network presents a second round quadrupleheader beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. NBC Sports’ conference tournament coverage concludes this Friday with three quarterfinal games airing live on USA Network (11:30 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. ET) followed by a Peacock-exclusive quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Atlantic 10 Men’s Tournament games from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will be called by Jac Collinsworth (play by play), Mike Corey (play by play), and Justin Kutcher (play by play), and John Giannini (analyst) and Tim McCormick (analyst). Caroline Pineda will serve as reporter.

Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule on USA Network (all times ET) :

Date

Time

Round

Game

Wed., Mar. 12

11:30 a.m.

First Round

(13) Richmond vs. (12) Davidson



2 p.m.

First Round

(15) Fordham vs. (10) Rhode Island



4:30 p.m.

First Round

(14) La Salle vs. (11) UMass

Thurs., Mar. 13

11:30 a.m.

Second Round

(9) Duquesne vs. (8) St. Bonaventure



2 p.m.

Second Round

TBD vs. (5) Saint Louis



5 p.m.

Second Round

TBD vs. (7) George Washington



7:30 p.m.

Second Round

TBD vs. (6) Saint Joseph’s

Fri., Mar. 14

11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. (1) VCU



2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. (4) Loyola Chicago



5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. (2) George Mason



7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. (3) Dayton**

**Exclusively on Peacock





Studio Coverage

NBC Sports’ studio coverage surrounding the three men’s conference tournaments features host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner on Wednesday, and Fareed, Cornette, and Matt McCall on Thursday and Friday.

