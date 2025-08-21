DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY HOSTS NASCAR CUP SERIES CUTOFF RACE IN PRIMETIME THIS SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Iconic Daytona International Speedway this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Countdown to Green Gets Underway at 7 p.m. ET
Top 16 Drivers in Points Standings Advancing to NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman Among Drivers on the Bubble
Live Coverage of Final Regular Season Pro Motocross Race from Budds Creek Begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway Live this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 21, 2025 – Daytona International Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ cutoff race in primetime this Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. With 14 of 16 drivers already having punched their postseason tickets, two Playoff spots are on the line on Saturday night at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, with multiple drivers in contention who could qualify based on points or a race win.
Additionally, NBC Sports will present the final Pro Motocross race of the season from Budds Creek this Saturday live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, along with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Michelin GT Challenge from Virginia International Raceway this Sunday live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.
NASCAR CUP SERIES: DAYTONA
It’s a cutoff race! The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concludes this Saturday, Aug. 23, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla., with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live pre-race coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.
Heading into this weekend’s race, the top 16 drivers in the points standings will advance to the Playoffs, which begin in Darlington on Aug. 31. With 14 spots already clinched, two remain up for grabs, with multiple drivers in contention for a playoff berth.
NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Hyak Motorsports co-owner Brad Daugherty will anchor coverage from the Peacock Pit Box on Saturday. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Jarrett and Daugherty.
Jarrett won this race in 1999 and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1993, 1996, 2000), while Letarte won the 2014 Daytona 500 while serving as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief.
Last weekend’s race in Richmond saw Austin Dillon (25th, -379 points) take the win with Alex Bowman (9th, -154) and Ryan Blaney (5th, -83) rounding out the top three. William Byron won the Daytona 500 earlier this year (1st, 839 points). Tyler Reddick and Bowman currently hold the final two playoff spots.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1.
|Denny Hamlin
|Clinched
|2.
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Clinched
|3.
|Kyle Larson
|Clinched
|4.
|Christopher Bell
|Clinched
|5.
|William Byron
|Clinched
|6.
|Chase Elliott
|Clinched
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|Clinched
|8.
|Chase Briscoe
|Clinched
|9.
|Bubba Wallace
|Clinched
|10.
|Joey Logano
|Clinched
|11.
|Ross Chastain
|Clinched
|12.
|Austin Cindric
|Clinched
|13.
|Josh Berry
|Clinched
|14.
|Austin Dillon
|Clinched
|15.
|Tyler Reddick
|+89
|16.
|Alex Bowman
|+60
ON THE BUBBLE
|17.
|Chris Buescher
|-60
|18.
|Ryan Preece
|-94
|19.
|Kyle Busch
|-148
|20.
|Ty Gibbs
|-173
The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage, and here for more information on Peacock’s streaming coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series. Live coverage of qualifying will be presented on truTV this Friday starting at 5:05 p.m. ET.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play-by-Play: Leigh Diffey
- Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte
- Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman
STUDIO TEAM
- Host: Marty Snider
- Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – NBC
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Fri., Aug. 22
|Qualifying
|truTV
|5:05 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 23
|Countdown to Green
|NBC, Peacock
|7 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400
|NBC, Peacock
|7:30 p.m.
PRO MOTOCROSS: BUDDS CREEK
The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross regular season concludes this Saturday, Aug. 23, from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Md., live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.
In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan leads Jo Shimoda by 43 points, with Garrett Marchbanks in third. Deegan aims to win his second consecutive 250 Class championship this weekend. Jett Lawrence won last week’s race in Unadilla to clinch his second 450 Class championship almost six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in February. His older brother, Hunter Lawrence, sits in second place with a 45-point lead over third-place Eli Tomac, setting up possibly the first-ever 1-2 championship finish for a pair of siblings.
NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action. Jason Thomas and Haley Shanley will serve as reporters.
Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Budds Creek gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.
15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto discuss the results from Unadilla and preview this week’s final Motocross race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
- Analyst: James Stewart
- Reporters: Jason Thomas, Haley Shanley
- Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Haley Shanley
HOW TO WATCH
- Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)
- Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Aug. 23
|Race Day Live
|Peacock
|10 a.m.
|Race – Budds Creek
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
IMSA: VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season continues this Sunday, Aug. 24, with the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Va., at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.
The 3.27 mile, 17-turn road course will host the final standard-length race of the season, and will feature cars from the GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes during the 2 hour-and-40-minute competition. The No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R currently leads the points standings with a 30-point lead over the No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3, who have won three consecutive races, with the defending champion AO Racing team in third.
NBC Sports’ Brian Till will call the race alongside former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish. Matt Yocum and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters. Till and Fish previewed this week’s race on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel earlier this week.
Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Click here for complete details on the 2025 IMSA coverage schedule.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play-by-Play: Brian Till
- Analysts: Calvin Fish,
- Pit Reporters: Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – USA Network
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Platforms
|Fri., Aug. 22
|IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge
|4:55 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 23
|IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge
|8:45 a.m.
|Peacock
|IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge
|12:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
|2:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|IMSA WeatherTech Qualifying
|4:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 24
|IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge
|9:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge
|11:40 a.m.
|Peacock
|IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
|2 p.m.
|USA Network, Peacock
