DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY HOSTS NASCAR CUP SERIES CUTOFF RACE IN PRIMETIME THIS SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Iconic Daytona International Speedway this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Countdown to Green Gets Underway at 7 p.m. ET

Top 16 Drivers in Points Standings Advancing to NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman Among Drivers on the Bubble

Live Coverage of Final Regular Season Pro Motocross Race from Budds Creek Begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway Live this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 21, 2025 – Daytona International Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ cutoff race in primetime this Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. With 14 of 16 drivers already having punched their postseason tickets, two Playoff spots are on the line on Saturday night at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, with multiple drivers in contention who could qualify based on points or a race win.

Additionally, NBC Sports will present the final Pro Motocross race of the season from Budds Creek this Saturday live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, along with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Michelin GT Challenge from Virginia International Raceway this Sunday live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: DAYTONA

It’s a cutoff race! The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concludes this Saturday, Aug. 23, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla., with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live pre-race coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

Heading into this weekend’s race, the top 16 drivers in the points standings will advance to the Playoffs, which begin in Darlington on Aug. 31. With 14 spots already clinched, two remain up for grabs, with multiple drivers in contention for a playoff berth.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Hyak Motorsports co-owner Brad Daugherty will anchor coverage from the Peacock Pit Box on Saturday. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Jarrett and Daugherty.

Jarrett won this race in 1999 and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1993, 1996, 2000), while Letarte won the 2014 Daytona 500 while serving as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief.

Last weekend’s race in Richmond saw Austin Dillon (25th, -379 points) take the win with Alex Bowman (9th, -154) and Ryan Blaney (5th, -83) rounding out the top three. William Byron won the Daytona 500 earlier this year (1st, 839 points). Tyler Reddick and Bowman currently hold the final two playoff spots.



Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Denny Hamlin

Clinched

2.

Shane van Gisbergen

Clinched

3.

Kyle Larson

Clinched

4.

Christopher Bell

Clinched

5.

William Byron

Clinched

6.

Chase Elliott

Clinched

7.

Ryan Blaney

Clinched

8.

Chase Briscoe

Clinched

9.

Bubba Wallace

Clinched

10.

Joey Logano

Clinched

11.

Ross Chastain

Clinched

12.

Austin Cindric

Clinched

13.

Josh Berry

Clinched

14.

Austin Dillon

Clinched

15.

Tyler Reddick

+89

16.

Alex Bowman

+60

ON THE BUBBLE 17.

Chris Buescher

-60

18.

Ryan Preece

-94

19.

Kyle Busch

-148

20.

Ty Gibbs

-173



The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage, and here for more information on Peacock’s streaming coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series. Live coverage of qualifying will be presented on truTV this Friday starting at 5:05 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Aug. 22

Qualifying

truTV

5:05 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 23

Countdown to Green

NBC, Peacock

7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBC, Peacock

7:30 p.m.



PRO MOTOCROSS: BUDDS CREEK

The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross regular season concludes this Saturday, Aug. 23, from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Md., live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan leads Jo Shimoda by 43 points, with Garrett Marchbanks in third. Deegan aims to win his second consecutive 250 Class championship this weekend. Jett Lawrence won last week’s race in Unadilla to clinch his second 450 Class championship almost six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in February. His older brother, Hunter Lawrence, sits in second place with a 45-point lead over third-place Eli Tomac, setting up possibly the first-ever 1-2 championship finish for a pair of siblings.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action. Jason Thomas and Haley Shanley will serve as reporters.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Budds Creek gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto discuss the results from Unadilla and preview this week’s final Motocross race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters : Jason Thomas , Haley Shanley

: , Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Aug. 23

Race Day Live

Peacock

10 a.m.

Race – Budds Creek

Peacock

1 p.m.



IMSA: VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season continues this Sunday, Aug. 24, with the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Va., at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The 3.27 mile, 17-turn road course will host the final standard-length race of the season, and will feature cars from the GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes during the 2 hour-and-40-minute competition. The No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R currently leads the points standings with a 30-point lead over the No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3, who have won three consecutive races, with the defending champion AO Racing team in third.

NBC Sports’ Brian Till will call the race alongside former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish. Matt Yocum and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters. Till and Fish previewed this week’s race on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel earlier this week.

Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Click here for complete details on the 2025 IMSA coverage schedule.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play : Brian Till

: Analysts : Calvin Fish ,

: , Pit Reporters: Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Platforms

Fri., Aug. 22

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

4:55 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 23

IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge

8:45 a.m.

Peacock

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

12:20 p.m.

Peacock

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

2:15 p.m.

Peacock

IMSA WeatherTech Qualifying

4:50 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 24

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

9:30 a.m.

Peacock

IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge

11:40 a.m.

Peacock

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

2 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock



