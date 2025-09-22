GOLF CHANNEL SURROUNDS THE 45TH RYDER CUP WITH 125-PLUS HOURS OF PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTED BY GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE RYDER CUP

Critically-Acclaimed Golf Central Live From The Ryder Cup Provides Comprehensive On-Site Studio Coverage Beginning Today at 3 p.m. ET

Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley, and Johnson Wagner Anchor Primetime Live From the Ryder Cup

Golf Channel Presents Live Opening Ceremony Coverage Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Co-Hosted by Carson Daly and Kira K. Dixon

Special Edition of 5 Clubs with Gary Williams Kicks Off Live Coverage Today at 1 p.m. ET

The 45th Ryder Cup Begins Friday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network with 11 Consecutive Hours of Coverage; Saturday-Sunday on NBC/Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 22, 2025 – Golf Channel will surround the upcoming 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., with a whopping 125-plus hours of wall-to-wall coverage this week, highlighted by the network’s critically-acclaimed Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup studio show which begins today at 3 p.m. ET.

Live From the Ryder Cup will air in primetime each night on Golf Channel at 6 p.m. ET Friday-Sunday, immediately following the conclusion of play. Daytime coverage on Golf Channel begins at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday-Thursday.

Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley anchor primetime editions of Live From the Ryder Cup. Daytime editions of Live From will include live on-course segments and interviews with competitors and captains with Johnson Wagner, as well as hole-by-hole breakdowns.

Wagner will also return for primetime Live From to provide on-course hole previews and shot re-enactments.

Live From the Ryder Cup Broadcast Team



Host : Rich Lerner / Damon Hack / Anna Jackson



: / / Analyst/Contributor : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Johnson Wagner / Mark Rolfing / Paige Mackenzie / Notah Begay III / Eamon Lynch / Arron Oberholser / Jaime Diaz / Ryan Lavner



: / / Reporter: Todd Lewis / Kira K. Dixon / Rex Hoggard

Throughout the week, Live From will highlight local elements in and around Bethpage Black and Long Island, including vignettes featuring places such as Mike’s Barber Shop in Farmingdale, the All-American Hamburger Drive-In in Massapequa, and B.K. Sweeney’s Parkside Tavern in Bethpage.

Golf Channel will also provide live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, co-hosted by NBC’s Carson Daly and Kira K. Dixon.

Golf Channel’s Ryder Cup coverage begins this afternoon at 1 p.m. ET with a special edition of 5 Clubs with Gary Williams, and will include interviews with Ian Poulter, on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay, and 5 Clubs contributors Brendon de Jonge and Gabby Herzig.

The Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav will preview the Ryder Cup and have post-round recaps each day, available on the Golf Channel YouTube channel and across podcast platforms.

The 45th Ryder Cup will begin Friday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network – part of 11 consecutive hours of live coverage on the network on Friday showcasing the morning and afternoon sessions. NBC/Peacock pick up coverage Saturday at 7 a.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET. Click here for more information on full Ryder Cup coverage on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, including commentator assignments and production enhancements.

###