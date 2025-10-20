HOW TO WATCH THE NBA ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

THE NBA RETURNS TO NBC FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2002 AND DEBUTS ON PEACOCK BEGINNING TOMORROW, OCT. 21

NBA Tip-Off Doubleheader : NBC and Peacock to Present Rockets-Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET and Warriors-Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 21

Peacock NBA Monday : Beginning Oct. 27, Peacock Will Stream Up to Three Monday Night Games Each Week

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday : Tuesday Doubleheader with 8 p.m. ET Game on NBC Stations in Eastern & Central Time Zones Followed by 8 p.m. PT Game on NBC Stations in Pacific and Often Mountain Time Zones – Both also Streaming on Peacock

: Sunday Night Basketball : Beginning Feb. 1, NBC and Peacock’s Premier Game of the Week on Sunday Nights

Coverage to Also Feature All-Star Weekend, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Quadrupleheader, Mexico City Game, Two Emirates NBA Cup Games, and Extensive Playoff Programming

Peacock to Live Stream All 100 Regular-Season Games as well as Highlights, Replays, and More; Plus, NBA Audio, Digital, and Social Content

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 20, 2025 – NBCUniversal’s upcoming coverage of the 2025-26 NBA season begins tomorrow -- Tuesday, Oct. 21 -- when the NBA returns to NBC for the first time in over two decades and makes its Peacock debut. NBC Sports will present 100 regular-season games throughout the upcoming season across three marquee nights of the week: Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1, 2026; Peacock NBA Monday, debuting Oct. 27; and Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, premiering Oct. 28. It all starts tomorrow with an NBA Tip-Off doubleheader. For NBC Sports’ full 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

NBCUniversal will provide multiple ways for viewers to watch and follow their favorite teams, players, and games, including coverage on the NBC broadcast network, the streaming platform Peacock, Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo, as well as extensive audio, social media, and digital coverage.

All NBA games presented by NBC Sports will stream live on Peacock. Telemundo, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language broadcast network, will present 10 Sunday Night Basketball games as well as the NBA Mexico City Game on Nov. 1, 2025, and the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15, 2026, for 12 games total.

Following are all the ways for U.S. viewers to watch and follow the NBA on NBC and Peacock this season:

NBA TIP-OFF



NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA season begins with an NBA Tip-Off doubleheader tomorrow, Oct. 21, with both games on NBC and Peacock.

In the first game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder will raise their championship banner and receive their championship rings just before they host the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant , who is making his Rockets debut against the franchise he spent the first nine seasons of his career with, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

and the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder will raise their championship banner and receive their championship rings just before they host the Houston Rockets and , who is making his Rockets debut against the franchise he spent the first nine seasons of his career with, at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the second game, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors travel to Los Angeles to face Luka Dončić and the Lakers in a Western Conference showdown at 10 p.m. ET.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY



Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season, beginning Oct. 27 and concluding April 6, 2026. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season, beginning Oct. 27 and concluding April 6, 2026. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night. Peacock NBA Monday will be preceded by NBA Showtime (presented by Wingstop), NBC Sports’ NBA pre- and post-game show.

will be preceded by (presented by Wingstop), NBC Sports’ NBA pre- and post-game show. NBA Showtime will be hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed on most Monday nights and will feature a rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NBA analysts and reporters.

will be hosted by NBC Sports’ on most Monday nights and will feature a rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NBA analysts and reporters. American Express at the Half will serve as Peacock NBA Monday ’s halftime show.

will serve as ’s halftime show. Peacock NBA Monday will debut with an exclusive streaming doubleheader on Monday, Oct. 27, when Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers face Cade Cunningham and the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET – this game will also see the debut of “ On the Bench Peacock NBA Monday ).

will debut with an exclusive streaming doubleheader on Monday, Oct. 27, when and the Cavaliers face and the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET – this game will also see the debut of “ ). The second game of the opening Monday doubleheader will be Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves facing Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY



Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock.

will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will be preceded by NBA Showtime (presented by State Farm), NBC Sports’ NBA pre- and post-game show.

will be preceded by (presented by State Farm), NBC Sports’ NBA pre- and post-game show. NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor will host NBA Showtime on Tuesday nights alongside a rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NBA analysts and reporters.

will host on Tuesday nights alongside a rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NBA analysts and reporters. American Express at the Half will serve as Coast 2 Coast Tuesday ’s halftime show.

will serve as ’s halftime show. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts with a star-studded doubleheader on Oct. 28 when Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET followed by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosting Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at 11 p.m. ET.

debuts with a star-studded doubleheader on Oct. 28 when and the New York Knicks visit and the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET followed by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosting and the Los Angeles Clippers at 11 p.m. ET. NBC/Peacock will have two Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games on Tues., Nov. 25, when the 76ers host the Magic (8 p.m. ET) and the Clippers visit the Lakers (11 p.m. ET).

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL



After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026.

and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5, with 11 games in total including three doubleheaders. Basketball Night in America – NBC Sports’ one-hour, on-site studio program – will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock. BNIA will be presented by McDonald’s.

– NBC Sports’ one-hour, on-site studio program – will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock. will be presented by McDonald’s. American Express at the Half will serve as SNB ’s halftime show.

will serve as ’s halftime show. NBA Showtime will serve as SNB ’s bridge and post-game show.

will serve as ’s bridge and post-game show. Maria Taylor will host BNIA and Sunday’s editions of NBA Showtime alongside a rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NBA analysts and reporters.

and Sunday’s editions of alongside a rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NBA analysts and reporters. The show open will star four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz .

. Sunday Night Basketball premieres with a can’t-miss doubleheader as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit iconic Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an MVP showdown between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

premieres with a can’t-miss doubleheader as and the Los Angeles Lakers visit iconic Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an MVP showdown between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. Sunday Night Basketball (excluding Knicks-Thunder on March 29), the 2025 NBA Mexico City Game (Nov. 1), and the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 15) will be available in Spanish on Telemundo.

SPECIAL EVENTS



2026 NBA All-Star Weekend from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., home of the Los Angeles Clippers, on Feb. 13-15, 2026. Peacock will stream the Castrol Rising Stars on Feb. 13. NBC and Peacock will present State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 14 and 15, respectively. Telemundo/Peacock will also present the All-Star Game in Spanish.

from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., home of the Los Angeles Clippers, on Feb. 13-15, 2026. Peacock will stream the Castrol Rising Stars on Feb. 13. NBC and Peacock will present State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 14 and 15, respectively. Telemundo/Peacock will also present the All-Star Game in Spanish. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Quadrupleheader on Jan. 19, 2026, featuring star-studded matchups headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, and more. The first game will be on Peacock with the latter three on NBC and Peacock.

on Jan. 19, 2026, featuring star-studded matchups headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, and more. The first game will be on Peacock with the latter three on NBC and Peacock. NBA Mexico City Game 2025 between Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks and Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sat., Nov. 1, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBC Sports’ lone Saturday night game of the regular season.

between and the Dallas Mavericks and Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sat., Nov. 1, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBC Sports’ lone Saturday night game of the regular season. Emirates NBA Cup 2025 , featuring two Group Play games on NBC and Peacock on Nov. 25.

, featuring two Group Play games on NBC and Peacock on Nov. 25. 2025-26 NBA Playoffs , featuring a robust lineup of playoff games throughout the First Round, Conference Semifinals, and Western Conference Finals across NBC and Peacock.

COMMENTARY TEAM AND SPECIAL FEATURES



Mike Tirico , Noah Eagle , Terry Gannon , and Michael Grady will serve as NBC Sports’ play-by-play voices throughout the season.

, , , and will serve as NBC Sports’ play-by-play voices throughout the season. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Grant Hill , three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford , five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty , five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher , and NBA veterans Austin Rivers , Brian Scalabrine , and Robbie Hummel will serve as game analysts.

and , three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year , five-time NBA All-Star , five-time NBA champion , and NBA veterans , , and will serve as game analysts. Jordan Cornette , Zora Stephenson , and Ashley ShahAhmadi will serve as sideline reporters, with Grant Liffmann as an NBA Insider and Chris Mannix as an NBA digital insider.

, , and will serve as sideline reporters, with as an NBA Insider and as an NBA digital insider. Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan , widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, has been announced as a special contributor.

, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, has been announced as a special contributor. Taylor and Fareed will be studio hosts, with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony , Vince Carter , and Tracy McGrady as studio analysts.

, , and as studio analysts. NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock , John Tesh ’s iconic and beloved theme song that served as the soundtrack to NBA on NBC ’s iconic run from 1990-2002.

, ’s iconic and beloved theme song that served as the soundtrack to ’s iconic run from 1990-2002. NBC Sports will also use the AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

STUDIO COVERAGE



As previously mentioned, Maria Taylor will host Basketball Night in America and Tuesday night studio coverage, with Ahmed Fareed hosting most Monday night coverage.

and Tuesday night studio coverage, with Ahmed Fareed hosting most Monday night coverage. As previously mentioned, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady will serve as studio analysts.

will serve as studio analysts. NBA Showtime will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for Peacock NBA Monday and Coast 2 Coast Tuesday , and will be filmed out of Studio 1 from the NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

NBA Showtime will be presented by Wingstop on Mondays and State Farm on Tuesdays. BNIA will be presented by McDonald’s.

will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for and , and will be filmed out of Studio 1 from the NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Basketball Night in America will serve as Sunday Night Basketball ’s pre-game show, beginning Feb. 1 . BNIA will be filmed on-site at the game location.

will serve as ’s pre-game show, beginning Feb. 1 will be filmed on-site at the game location. NBA Showtime will serve as Sunday Night Basketball ’s bridge and postgame show and will also be on-site from the location of that week’s game.

will serve as ’s bridge and postgame show and will also be on-site from the location of that week’s game. American Express at the Half will serve as all NBA halftime shows on NBC and Peacock.

PEACOCK

· Top of the Line Sound and Video: Peacock is also delivering the most high-quality audio and visual experience available for the NBA on streaming – 1080p HDR video and Dolby Atmos sound, for enabled devices.

SPANISH-LANGUAGE



Sunday Night Basketball (excluding Knicks-Thunder on March 29), the 2025 NBA Mexico City Game (Nov. 1), and the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 15) will be available in Spanish on Telemundo. In total, Telemundo will have 12 games (11 of them regular-season, plus the All-Star Game).

AUDIO/DIGITAL/SOCIAL



NBC Sports will provide comprehensive audio and digital programming options to complement its NBA coverage.

ENJOY Basketball , launching this month, is a daily one-hour NBA analysis block on the NBC Sports NOW Fast Channel every weekday from 12-1 p.m. ET. The show will also be distributed on Peacock, Roku Channel, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and more.

, launching this month, is a daily one-hour NBA analysis block on the NBC Sports NOW Fast Channel every weekday from 12-1 p.m. ET. The show will also be distributed on Peacock, Roku Channel, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and more. Numbers on the Board , featuring popular NBA-oriented content creator Kenny Beecham and friends, will air on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and feature a unique blend of NBA opinions, stats, and culture between four lifelong friends. Beecham will also headline Monday’s Small Ball with Kenny Beecham , which will feature his unique insights and game analysis into the NBA world.

, featuring popular NBA-oriented content creator and friends, will air on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and feature a unique blend of NBA opinions, stats, and culture between four lifelong friends. Beecham will also headline Monday’s , which will feature his unique insights and game analysis into the NBA world. T’d Up with Pierre Andresen will air on Wednesdays, with Andresen diving deep into the hoops world ranging from NBA to WNBA and college hoops.

will air on Wednesdays, with Andresen diving deep into the hoops world ranging from NBA to WNBA and college hoops. Additionally, NBC Sports will also present NBA veteran and NBC Sports NBA analyst Austin Rivers ’ podcast Off Guard with Austin Rivers every Monday and Thursday and digital series Eye for the Game , where the 11-year NBA player breaks down the game with weekly guests, including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

’ podcast every Monday and Thursday and digital series , where the 11-year NBA player breaks down the game with weekly guests, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. All NBA complementary programming will be distributed on NBCSports.com, NBA on NBC YouTube Channel, NBC Sports NOW, NBC Sports App, and all major audio platforms.

NBC Sports will leverage its social channels for storytelling and coverage of the NBA all season long with a year-round focus on the players, highlights, conversations, and our talents’ unique expertise that elevates and celebrates the league. Fans can follow @NBAonNBC on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and X.

--NBC SPORTS--