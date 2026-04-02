LEBRON JAMES, LUKA DONCIC, KEVIN DURANT, AND COOPER FLAGG LEAD STAR-STUDDED SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER FINALE AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Mike Tirico, Jamal Crawford, and Ashley ShahAhmadi to Call Lakers-Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET; Basketball Night in America Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Following Lakers-Mavericks, Kevin Durant and Rockets Visit Draymond Green and Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Noah Eagle, Reggie Miller, and Grant Liffmann to Call Game

Peacock NBA Monday Finale on April 6 Features Knicks-Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Finale on April 7 Begins with Celtics Hosting Hornets at 8 p.m. ET and Rockets Visiting Suns at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Eight Teams Across NBC Sports’ Final Five Regular-Season Games Fighting for Playoff Positioning in Season’s Final Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2026 – 22-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, NBA leading scorer Luka Dončić, and the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers visit 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of a Sunday Night Basketball doubleheader this Sunday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining NBC Sports’ final week of NBA regular season coverage. Eight teams featured in NBC Sports’ five games across three days are fighting for playoff positioning as the NBA regular season begins its final week.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON APRIL 5: LAKERS-MAVERICKS; ROCKETS-WARRIORS

Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, concludes its first season with a doubleheader this Sunday, April 5, beginning with the Los Angeles Lakers (50-26) visiting the Dallas Mavericks (24-52) from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by 16-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (47-29) visiting four-time NBA champion Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors (36-40) from Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., at 10 p.m. ET, with both games on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Two-time NBA MVP and 12-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, who has not played since Jan. 30 due to a knee injury, could potentially return for Sunday’s game.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Lakers-Mavericks.

Sunday Night Basketball’s on-site studio show Basketball Night in America begins its live coverage from American Airlines Center at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Los Angeles has won 13 of its last 14 games to move into third place in the Western Conference. Dončić, the NBA’s leading scorer, has been on an offensive tear, averaging nearly 40 points per game in the month of March, highlighted by a season-high 60 points in a win over Miami on March 19. James secured his third triple-double of the season in a win over Washington earlier this week. Flagg continues to lead all rookies in scoring (20.3 points per game) and could become the first Maverick to win NBA Rookie of the Year since Dončić in 2019.

Durant, who recently moved into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and fellow 2026 NBA All-Star Alperen Şengün have led Houston to a fifth-place standing in the Western Conference alongside. Durant spent three seasons in Golden State (2016-2019), winning two NBA Finals MVPs and earning three All-NBA and NBA All-Star Game selections during his tenure. The Warriors are locked into the Play-In Tournament, which could allow them to make their fourth postseason appearance in the last five seasons.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Rockets-Warriors.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON APRIL 7: HORNETS-CELTICS; ROCKETS-SUNS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents its final doubleheader of the season on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, April 7.

Six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics (51-25) host 2025 No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets (40-36) from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Hornets-Celtics, fans will see Peacock Performance View appear in select segments on NBC throughout the game. Peacock Performance View is a first-of-its-kind, on-screen overlay that shows real-time data and insights that break down the game from player stats to in-game shooting streaks.

Boston has won 8 of its last 10 games, thanks in large part to the continued MVP-level play of Brown and the incredible comeback of Tatum after returning last month from an Achilles injury. Brown scored a game-high 43 points while Tatum secured his first triple-double of the season (25 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists) in a win over the Heat on Wednesday. Knueppel, who broke the rookie record for made three-pointers in a season, ranks second in scoring among all rookies, trailing only former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg, while 2023 No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller is amid a breakout season offensively. Boston’s Joe Mazulla and Charlotte’s Charles Lee are two of the top contenders for Coach of the Year. Since Jan. 1, the Hornets have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference (29-14).

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Hornets-Celtics.

In the second game of the night, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (47-29) visit five-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (42-34) from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Rockets are coming off a decisive 17-point win over the Knicks on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday earlier this week. The Suns remain firmly in the hunt for a top-six seed in the Western Conference, winning three of their last five games led by Booker, who’s averaged 28.6 points per game over that stretch.

NBC Sports’ John Fanta (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Rockets-Suns.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. McGrady (2004-2010) and Anthony (2018-2019) both played for the Rockets, while Carter played for the Suns in 2010-2011.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON APRIL 6: KNICKS-HAWKS

Six-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks (49-28) visit 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks (44-33) from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Knicks-Hawks will feature the final “On the Bench” coverage of the season, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Jordan Cornette and Austin Rivers as analysts. Cornette will be dedicated to the Hawks and Rivers with the Knicks.

During Monday’s game, fans watching on mobile devices can try out Peacock’s new Live Vertical Video view available within the Courtside Live feature to watch Knicks-Hawks. This viewing option, currently in beta, presents the full game in a vertical video format within Courtside Live, which offers curated alternate game angles to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the action.

New York is coming off an 11-point win over Memphis on Wednesday that saw 2019 NBA champion OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Towns all score 20+ points. Led by Johnson, Atlanta aims to clinch its first postseason appearance since 2023 and is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker make up two strong candidates for this season’s Most Improved Player; Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels is the reigning winner.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine, NBA veteran Evan Turner, current Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Wilkins was a nine-time NBA All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, and the 1986 NBA scoring champion during his NBA career.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., April 5

7:30 p.m.

Lakers at Mavericks

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

10 p.m.

Rockets at Warriors

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., April 6

7 p.m.

Knicks at Hawks

Peacock, NBCSN*

Tues., April 7#

8 p.m.

Hornets at Celtics

NBC, Peacock

11 p.m.

Rockets at Suns

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

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