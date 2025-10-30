NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2025-26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COMMENTATORS AS SEASON TIPS OFF NEXT WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5

New Analysts this Season on Peacock Include Former Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder, NBA Veterans Brendan Haywood and Evan Turner, and Big Ten All-Time Leading Scorer Calbert Cheaney

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2025 – NBC Sports’ 2025-26 college basketball coverage, which features nearly 200 men’s and women’s games livestreaming exclusively on Peacock across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12, tips off next Wednesday, Nov. 5.

NBC Sports’ basketball coverage across the NBA, WNBA, and men’s and women’s college basketball features more than 300 games live on NBC and Peacock in 2025-26.

Among the commentators across men’s and women’s coverage in 2025-26, below are NBC Sports’ primary college basketball voices across play-by-play, game analyst, and studio positions.

PLAY-BY-PLAY (MEN’S)



Noah Eagle

Eagle is a play-by-play voice on NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA and is currently in his third season as the voice of Big Ten Saturday Night calling the weekly primetime Big Ten Football game NBC and Peacock.

John Fanta

Fanta will serve as NBC Sports’ lead BIG EAST basketball play-by-play voice

Paul Burmeister

Burmeister, a former quarterback at Iowa, currently serves as a studio host and play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports across numerous properties.

Justin Kutcher

Kutcher, who returns calling games on Peacock, has served as a play-by-play announcer on NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, and college basketball games, as well as the PGA TOUR.

Noah Reed

Reed returns to call games on Peacock and has called college basketball, football, volleyball, and softball games on ESPN and FOX Sports.

Brandon Gaudin*

Gaudin makes his Peacock debut this season. He has called college football and basketball games for FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network, and is a play-by-play voice for the Atlanta Braves.

James Westling*

Westling makes his Peacock debut and has called college basketball and football games for ESPN. He also co-hosts “Big 12 Today” on Big 12 Radio.

Pete Sousa*

Sousa, making his debut on Peacock this season, has served as a play-by-play announcer for ESPN since 2022, calling college football, basketball, softball and baseball.



GAME ANALYSTS (MEN’S)



Robbie Hummel

A three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, Hummel returns as an analyst on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage. He is also a game analyst on NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

Nick Bahe

A former guard on Kansas and Creighton, Bahe has also served as a college basketball analyst for FOX Sports and Westwood One.

Donny Marshall

A two-time All-Big East member at UConn who spent five years in the NBA with the Cavaliers (1995-97, 1999-2000) and Nets (2001-03), Marshall made his NBC Sports debut as a college basketball analyst last season.

Tarik Turner

A former guard at St. John’s, Turner returns as a game analyst on Peacock this season.

Brendan Haywood*

A 14-year NBA veteran and two-time All-ACC player at UNC, Haywood makes his debut as a college basketball analyst on Peacock and serves as an NBA analyst for NBA TV.

King McClure*

A former guard at Baylor and college basketball analyst for ESPN, McClure makes his Peacock debut this season.

Mike O’Donnell*

A former point guard at UCF and NC State, O’Donnell has served as college basketball analyst for CBS Sports and ESPN.



COLLEGE COUNTDOWN STUDIO COVERAGE (MEN’S)



Ahmed Fareed (host)

A host and reporter on a variety of sport events and properties across NBC Sports, Fareed hosts Big Ten College Countdown for college football and anchors NBC Sports’ Monday night NBA coverage exclusively on Peacock.

Jac Collinsworth (host)

Collinsworth co-hosts Football Night in America — the most-watched studio show in sports — and Peacock Sunday Night Football Final and has covered multiple Olympics with NBC Sports.

Jordan Cornette (analyst)

Cornette, the all-time leader in blocked shots (201 in four seasons) and a two-time team captain for Notre Dame, joined NBC Sports in 2023 as a men’s college basketball analyst, regularly appearing on Big Ten College Countdown, and serves as a courtside reporter for the NBA on NBC and Peacock.

Matt McCall (analyst)

McCall, the former head coach of Chattanooga and UMass, returns to College Countdown and also serves as an analyst for The Field of 68.

Calbert Cheaney (analyst)*

A 13-year NBA veteran (No. 6 overall pick in 1993 Draft), he was a three-time All-American at Indiana and is still the Big Ten men’s all-time leading scorer. Cheaney makes his debut as a college basketball analyst on Peacock this season.

Evan Turner (analyst)*

A 10-year NBA veteran (No. 2 overall pick in 2010 Draft), Turner won the 2009-10 Naismith Award, Wooden Award, AP Player of the Year, and was a consensus First-Team All-American at Ohio State.



PLAY-BY-PLAY (WOMEN’S)



Sloane Martin

Martin, who calls games on the Big Ten Network and is the radio voice for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, returns to call women’s college basketball games on Peacock.

Zora Stephenson

In addition to calling women’s college basketball on Peacock, Stephenson is a sideline reporter on NBC Sports’ NBA coverage and Notre Dame and Big Ten football coverage.

John Fanta

Brendan Glasheen* Glasheen is a play-by-play commentator for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and Unrivaled Basketball, and a studio and radio host.

Kylen Mills* Mills serves as a play-by-play voice for a variety of sports on the Big Ten Network, as well as a studio host for NBC Sports Bay Area/California.



GAME ANALYSTS (WOMEN’S)



Meghan McKeown

McKeown returns as an analyst for women’s college basketball on Peacock and co-hosts the Got Next with Meghan & Zora podcast alongside Zora Stephenson.

Kim Adams

Adams, who has covered men’s and women’s NCAA basketball, the NBA G League and the WNBA as a game analyst, studio analyst and sideline reporter, returns as an analyst on Peacock this season.

Aja Ellison

Returning to call games as an analyst on Peacock, Ellison also calls college basketball games for ESPN.





COLLEGE COUNTDOWN STUDIO COVERAGE (WOMEN’S)



Carolyn Manno (host)

Manno, a reporter and host at CNN who has worked seven Olympic assignments with NBC Sports, returns as studio host for College Countdown on Peacock.

Lindsay Czarniak (host) Czarniak returns as a host on College Countdown , and has worked five Olympics with NBC Sports. She previously served as host, anchor, reporter and correspondent for NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS, and CNN.

Aliyah Boston (analyst)

Returning for her third season as a studio analyst, Boston is a forward-center on the Indiana Fever and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina. She is a three-time WNBA All-Star and was named the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Meghan McKeown (analyst)

Aja Ellison (analyst)

Lisa Bluder (analyst)*

Making her debut as an NBC Sports analyst this season, 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year Bluder spent 24 seasons as head coach of Iowa, including trips to the NCAA National Championship Game in 2023 and 2024.



Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NBA, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

