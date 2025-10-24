NIKOLA JOKIC, GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, JALEN BRUNSON, STEPHEN CURRY, AND COOPER FLAGG HEADLINE DEBUT OF NBC SPORTS’ “PEACOCK NBA MONDAY” AND “COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY” NEXT WEEK

Peacock NBA Monday Debuts Oct. 27 with First-Ever “On the Bench” Coverage of Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers Visiting Cade Cunningham and Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock; In Game 2, Nikola Jokić and Nuggets Face Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Debuts Oct. 28 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks Hosting Jalen Brunson and Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Stephen Curry and Warriors Host Kawhi Leonard and Clippers at 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock; Check Local Listings for Which Game is in Your Market, Both Games Stream on Peacock

No. 1 Overall Pick Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Face Pistons in 2025 NBA Mexico City Game on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 24, 2025 – Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, and Cooper Flagg headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the NBA on NBC and Peacock next week with five stellar matchups – featuring eight of the last 11 NBA MVP winners – across NBC and Peacock, including the debut of Peacock NBA Monday, NBC Sports’ production innovation “On the Bench,” and Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY : CAVALIERS-PISTONS; NUGGETS-TIMBERWOLVES

Peacock NBA Monday debuts next Monday, Oct. 27, with a star-studded doubleheader featuring four 2025 NBA Playoff teams. Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season.

In the first game, six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit 2021 No. 1 overall pick and 2025 NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock. The Cavaliers fell to the New York Knicks, 119-111, on Wednesday, with Mitchell pouring in 31 points and 2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley adding 22 points and eight rebounds. Detroit lost to Chicago, 115-111, as Cunningham led the team in scoring with 23 points.

Cavaliers-Pistons also doubles as the debut of “On the Bench,” NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Pistons and Rivers with the Cavaliers.

Following Cavaliers-Pistons, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets visit three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. Minnesota defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, 118-114, with Edwards scoring a game-high 41 points to go along with seven rebounds. The Nuggets fell to the Golden State Warriors, 137-131, in overtime on Thursday, with forward Aaron Gordon making 10 three-pointers en route to a career-high 50 points while Jokić notched a triple-double (21 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), tying Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the most opening night triple-doubles in NBA history (four).

Both teams were eliminated in the Western Conference playoffs last season by the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the Nuggets in the Semifinals and the Timberwolves in the Conference Finals.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), who spent three seasons as the voice of the Timberwolves on Bally Sports North, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call the action from Target Center.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady serving as studio analysts. Anthony was drafted third overall by the Nuggets in 2003 and played there until 2011, making three All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams during his time with the franchise. McGrady played for the Pistons during the 2010-2011 season.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : KNICKS-BUCKS; CLIPPERS-WARRIORS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts next Tuesday, Oct. 28, with an elite doubleheader featuring four 2025 NBA Playoff teams. C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 119-111, with Brunson, five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Miles McBride all scoring in double figures in the home win. The Bucks, coming off a First Round loss to the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers last season, beat the Washington Wizards, 133-120, with Antetokounmpo posting 37 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in the victory.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, who played for New York from 2004-2009 (analysts), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Knicks-Bucks.

In the second game, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors host two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers from Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Golden State defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 119-109, on Tuesday night as part of NBC Sports’ NBA Tip-Off Doubleheader, and later beat the Nuggets, 137-131, in their home opener on Thursday. The Clippers fell to the Utah Jazz, 129-108, on Wednesday, with Harden posting a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill, who played the last season of his career with the Clippers (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Clippers-Warriors.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady serving as studio analysts. Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-2017, making seven NBA All-Star teams and two All-NBA Teams and winning the 2013 scoring title during his time in New York. McGrady also spent time with the Knicks in 2010.

2025 NBA MEXICO CITY GAME

In NBC Sports’ lone Saturday night game of the regular season, 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, and the Dallas Mavericks – only two seasons removed from an NBA Finals appearance – face Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock. This matchup marks the NBA’s 34th game in Mexico since 1992 (the most of any country outside of the U.S. and Canada) and coincides with the country’s “Day of the Dead” celebrations.

In his NBA regular-season debut on Wednesday, Flagg posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Mavericks’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Davis recorded 22 points and 13 rebounds.

NBC Sports’ Mark Followill (play-by-play), the voice of the Mavericks for MavsTV Network, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill, who played the first six seasons of his career with Detroit and made five All-NBA and NBA All-Star teams during his tenure with the franchise (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Mavericks-Pistons.

NBC Sports’ Jordan Cornette alongside NBA veterans Austin Rivers and Robbie Hummel will provide studio coverage.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Cavaliers at Pistons*

Peacock

9:30 p.m.

Nuggets at Timberwolves

Peacock

Tues., Oct. 28

8 p.m.

Knicks at Bucks

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m.

Clippers at Warriors

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 1

10 p.m.

Mavericks at Pistons^

Peacock



*On the Bench

^2025 NBA Mexico City Game from CDMX Arena

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

