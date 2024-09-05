PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES FINAL WEEKEND AND CLOSING CEREMONY HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

Primetime Coverage Featuring “Best of Week 2” Tomorrow, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 5, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, presented by Toyota, across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC, is headlined this week by back-to-back days on NBC, featuring primetime coverage tomorrow, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock followed by live coverage of swimming and track & field finals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBCU’s Paris Paralympic coverage concludes this Sunday, Sept. 8, with the Closing Ceremony at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The ceremony, held at Stade de France and featuring 24 artists from the French electronic music scene, will celebrate the nearly 4,400 Para athletes from the 168 Paralympic delegations as they participate in the traditional athletes’ parade. Coverage will be hosted by Ahmed Fareed, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Famer and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell, and Making Space & Making Space Media co-founder and disability advocate Sophie Morgan.

Once the Paralympic flag is passed to LA, the ceremony will transition into the LA28 Paralympic Handover special, featuring Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star Ali Stroker, set to sing the National Anthem, Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak, acclaimed jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, as well as U.S. Paralympic medalists and LA natives Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech, and Jamal Hill. The show will spotlight music and movement, highlighting Paralympic and adaptive sports against the backdrop of Los Angeles’ iconic Venice Beach coastline.

Medals will be on the line when the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team faces Canada in the semifinal today at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The men’s squad, led by co-captains Steve Serio and Trevon Jenifer, look to become the first country to ever win three consecutive gold medals in this event. On the women’s side, the U.S., led by co-captains Rebecca Murray and Natalie Schneider, take on China in the semifinal on Friday at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

A star-studded lineup of U.S. Paralympic swimmers headlines the final days of action in the pool this weekend. Jessica Long, who won her 30th career Paralympic medal in the women’s 400m freestyle S8 on Wednesday, is expected to compete in the women’s 100m butterfly S8 final on Saturday at approximately Noon ET on CNBC and Peacock; Leanne Smith, coming off a gold medal in the women’s 100m freestyle S3, is expected to compete in the women’s 50m freestyle S4 final on Friday at approximately 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock; and Mallory Weggemann, who won her sixth career Paralympic medal in the women’s 200m individual medley SM7 in Paris, is expected to compete in the women’s 50m butterfly S7 final at approx. 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on CNBC and Peacock.

Additional athletes expected to swim this weekend include two-time Paralympic medalist Evan Austin, four-time Paralympic gold medalist McKenzie Coan, and eight-time Paralympic medalist U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, who looks to build upon her triple-silver medal performance in Paris thus far.

On the track, four-time Paralympic medalist Brittni Mason, who earned the silver medal in the women’s 100m T47 earlier this week, is expected to compete in the women’s 200m T47 final on Saturday at approx. 1:40 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while three-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall is expected to compete in the men’s 400m T62 final, an event he took the bronze medal in at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Friday at approximately at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Additionally, Mikey Brannigan, the men’s 1500m T20 gold medalist from the 2016 Rio Paralympics, looks to regain his Paralympic title tomorrow, Sept. 6, at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Branigan took gold at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships in the event

Notable athletes also expected to compete this weekend include 20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden and five-time Paralympic medalist Susannah Scaroni in the women’s marathon T54 as well as Daniel Romanchuk, coming off a gold medal in the men’s 5,000m T54, in the men’s marathon T54, with both races on Sunday.

Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce, 2016 U.S. Paralympic track & field athlete Lacey Henderson, NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, Making Space & Making Space Media co-founder and disability advocate Sophie Morgan, longtime NBC Olympics and Paralympics host Carolyn Manno, NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton, and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Famer and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell will serve as hosts of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. The full commentary roster, who collectively have won 33 Paralympic medals, can be found here.

NBCUniversal has exclusive media rights to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the United States.

See below for Paralympics programming through Sunday, Sept. 8 (subject to change):

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5 (DAY 8)

USA NETWORK

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Judo – Finals

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (DAY 9)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Best of Week 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Equestrian – Team Event

7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Goalball – Finals

8:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Equestrian – Team Event (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. China (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 9

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7 (DAY 10)

NBC

1 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:15 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

8:05 a.m.-9 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Mixed Team Relay (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

11: a.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Blind Football – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8 (DAY 11)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6 a.m.

Para Canoe – Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal Game

7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Powerlifting – Finals (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Final*

12:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Track & Field – Marathons

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

*Replay

A comprehensive programming schedule can be found here. The most updated Paralympics listings are available here.

NBCU’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage will include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympics with approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event. Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub is easily accessible on the Peacock home page from the left navigation menu and features curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and NBC, USA Network and CNBC coverage; full-event replays; curated video clips; Gold Zone; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Additionally, more than 140 hours of Paris Paralympic television coverage across NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will be presented. NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Toyota Motor Corporation has returned as the presenting sponsor of NBCUniversal’s exclusive coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Toyota’s ‘power of community’ message will be showcased pre, during and post Paralympic Games coverage with primetime in-show, and out of-show-integrations. NBCUniversal also reported a record number of advertisers generating a +60% increase in sales compared to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A complete archive of Paris Paralympics press releases can be found here. For more information about NBC Sports, including releases and the latest news, please visit NBCSports.com/PressBox.

