PGA TOUR’S VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Valspar Championship Live Coverage From Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Fla., Begins Tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Gary Koch to Serve as Analyst for This Week’s Valspar Championship Coverage

Monday’s PLAYERS Championship Playoff Averages 1.5 Million Viewers Across GOLF Channel, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital; GOLF Channel’s Second Most-Watched Weekday Telecast in 20 Years

PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic From Newport Beach Country Club – Friday-Sunday Evenings on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Porsche Singapore Classic Live Tomorrow at 1 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2025 – The PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship from Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Fla., headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock this week.

Additionally, Monday’s PLAYERS Championship playoff between Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun set viewership milestones for GOLF Channel. The three-hole aggregate playoff on Monday morning averaged 1.5 million viewers across GOLF Channel, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, and was GOLF Channel’s second most-watched weekday telecast in 20 years, only behind Friday coverage of the 2021 Ryder Cup.

PGA TOUR: VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR travels to Palm Harbor, Fla., this week for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), the last of four consecutive events held in Florida. The field includes Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele, as well as defending champion Peter Malnati.

Long-time NBC Sports golf commentator, Tampa native and Valspar Championship ambassador Gary Koch will serve as an analyst for all four days of this week’s coverage.

Live coverage begins tomorrow and Friday at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Weekend coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 3 p.m. ET, preceded by lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel both days at 1 p.m. ET.

Friday afternoon’s coverage on GOLF Channel also features the critically-acclaimed “Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra,” as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities. Rickie Fowler was last week’s featured guest at THE PLAYERS Championship.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Steve Sands / Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Gary Koch / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay

: / Reporter: Kira K. Dixon

Notable Players This Week



Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Peter Malnati

Luke Clanton (a)

Shane Lowry

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: HOAG CLASSIC

Held at Newport Beach Country Club in California, the PGA TOUR Champions’ Hoag Classic is entering its 29th year at this venue. Five of the last six winners of the event are World Golf Hall of Famers: Padraig Harrington in 2024, Ernie Els in 2020 and 2023, Retief Goosen in 2022, and Vijay Singh in 2018.

First round coverage on GOLF Channel airs Friday at 6 p.m. ET, followed by second round coverage Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, and final round coverage Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Padraig Harrington

Ernie Els

Vijay Singh

Retief Goosen

Bernhard Langer

K.J. Choi

Fred Couples



DP WORLD TOUR: PORSCHE SINGAPORE CLASSIC

The DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic – first event of the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing – will be played from Laguna National Golf Resort in Singapore. The field includes 2016 PGA Champion Jimmy Walker and Robert MacIntyre, who earned a top-10 finish at THE PLAYERS last week.Live coverage begins tomorrow at 1 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, March 20 – Sunday, March 23 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

Thursday

1-6 a.m.

Friday

1-6 a.m. /10:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Sat/Sun

10 p.m. - 3 a.m.



Notable Players This Week



Robert MacIntyre

Jimmy Walker

Paul Casey

Haotong Li

Tom McKibbin

Brandon Wu

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson, Matt Adams, Jim Gallagher Jr., Paige Mackenzie, and Kira Dixon.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

4-5 p.m.

Thursday

1-2 p.m./6-7 p.m.

Friday

1-2 p.m./8-9 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 p.m./8-9 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 p.m./7-8 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--