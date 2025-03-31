 Skip navigation
Thumbnail
GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TUESDAY, APRIL 1, AT 11 A.M. ET
HBCU 2025 All0Stars.jpg
2025 MEN’S AND WOMEN’S HBCU COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-STAR GAMES STREAM LIVE ON PEACOCK AND NBC SPORTS NOW ON SUNDAY, APRIL 6
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE CURLIN FLORIDA DERBY AND ARKANSAS DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
*REMINDER* – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TUESDAY, APRIL 1, AT 11 A.M. ET

Published March 31, 2025 09:48 AM

Commentators Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.March 31, 2025 Golf Central Live From The Masters analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley and host Rich Lerner will preview the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on a media conference call tomorrow – Tuesday, April 1, at 11 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports will surround the 2025 Masters Tournament with Golf Central Live From The Masters on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, April 7, at 2 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 13. In total, GOLF Channel will air more than 55 hours of live studio coverage from Augusta National Golf Club, with nearly 20 hosts, analysts, and reporters contributing to the week-long coverage.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports Golf Central Live From The Masters Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley
  • WHEN: Tuesday, April 1, at 11 a.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ coverage from Augusta begins this week with its presentation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Live first and second round coverage at Champions Retreat will air Wednesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur airs Friday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, April 5, at 10 a.m. ET, leading into final round coverage from Augusta National Golf Club at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage from Augusta National Golf Club continues Sunday, April 6, with the 2025 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, as 80 junior golfers, ages 7-15, test their abilities in driving, chipping, and putting prior to the start of the 89th Masters Tournament.

--NBC SPORTS--