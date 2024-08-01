 Skip navigation
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, JULY 31
NEARLY 35 MILLION WATCHED TUESDAY'S PARIS OLYMPICS COVERAGE – HEADLINED BY SIMONE BILES & U.S. WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS TEAM WINNING GOLD – ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND ACROSS KEY NBCU PLATFORMS
KATIE LEDECKY'S PURSUIT OF OLYMPIC HISTORY FEATURED TONIGHT ON "PRIMETIME IN PARIS" AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, JULY 31
NEARLY 35 MILLION WATCHED TUESDAY’S PARIS OLYMPICS COVERAGE – HEADLINED BY SIMONE BILES & U.S. WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS TEAM WINNING GOLD – ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND ACROSS KEY NBCU PLATFORMS
KATIE LEDECKY’S PURSUIT OF OLYMPIC HISTORY FEATURED TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

*REMINDER* - MARK LAZARUS, RICK CORDELLA, AND MOLLY SOLOMON ON NBCUNIVERSAL PARIS OLYMPICS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

Published August 1, 2024 08:46 AM

TODAY, THURS., AUGUST 1, AT 10 A.M. ET

Dial 786-697-3501 (U.S.); +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.August 1, 2024Mark Lazarus Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group, Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports, and Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, will discuss NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on a media conference call today, Thursday, August 1, at 10 a.m. ET.

  • WHAT: NBCU Olympics Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Mark Lazarus, Rick Cordella, and Molly Solomon
  • WHEN: Thursday, August 1, at 10 a.m. ET
  • NUMBER:
  • 786-697-3501 (U.S.)
  • +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France)
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

For a complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases, click here.

