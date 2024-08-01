*REMINDER* - MARK LAZARUS, RICK CORDELLA, AND MOLLY SOLOMON ON NBCUNIVERSAL PARIS OLYMPICS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL
Published August 1, 2024 08:46 AM
TODAY, THURS., AUGUST 1, AT 10 A.M. ET
Dial 786-697-3501 (U.S.); +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports
STAMFORD, Conn. – August 1, 2024 – Mark Lazarus Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group, Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports, and Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, will discuss NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on a media conference call today, Thursday, August 1, at 10 a.m. ET.
- WHAT: NBCU Olympics Media Conference Call
- WHO: Mark Lazarus, Rick Cordella, and Molly Solomon
- WHEN: Thursday, August 1, at 10 a.m. ET
- NUMBER:
- 786-697-3501 (U.S.)
- +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France)
- PASSCODE: NBC Sports
For a complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases, click here.
--PARIS OLYMPICS--