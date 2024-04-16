Mark Lazarus was named Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group in July 2023, overseeing the company’s TV and Streaming platforms, distribution, and monetization. This expansive business includes television networks — NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, USA Network, Universal Kids — and international networks in addition to the Direct-to-Consumer business, including Peacock, NBC Sports Group, NBC affiliate relations, content distribution and advertising sales.

Most recently, Lazarus served as Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, where he was also responsible for the company’s television networks and international networks, Direct-to-Consumer businesses, NBC Sports Group, owned television stations and NBC affiliate relations.

Under Lazarus’ leadership, the company has forged new deals with the Olympics, NFL, NASCAR and the Premier League among many other partnerships. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” has been primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 12 consecutive years. Additionally, USA Network has been a top-five cable network for 25 years.

NBC has more shows in the top 20 than any other network and is home to the #1 unscripted series “The Voice,” the highest-rated night of dramas on television with “One Chicago” and the top late-night lineup with “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Bravo boasts the most loyal and engaged audience across all cable entertainment, with more than half of the top 20 reality series on cable.

Peacock was the fastest-growing and most-downloaded U.S. streaming service in the past year.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Lazarus was President of Media and Marketing at CSE, and previously served as President of Turner Entertainment Group from 2003-08.

At Turner Entertainment Group, he oversaw all aspects of Turner Entertainment Networks, which included Turner Sports, TBS, Turner Network Television (TNT), Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and truTV; as well as The Turner Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media unit, including Cartoon Network, Cartoon Network Studios, Adult Swim and Boomerang. Previously, he served as President of Turner Sports from 1999 to 2003.

A graduate of Vanderbilt University, Lazarus is on the Board of Governors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and serves on the Board of Directors for the East Lake Foundation and Hilton Grand Vacations.