REMINDER* - MIKE TIRICO, CRIS COLLINSWORTH, TODD BLACKLEDGE, & ROB HYLAND TO PREVIEW NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 NFL SEASON ON CONFERENCE CALL TODAY, TUES., AUG. 27, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

Blockbuster Opening Weekend Features AFC Championship Rematch with Ravens vs. Chiefs in NFL Kickoff Game (Thurs., Sept. 5 on NBC and Peacock), Packers vs. Eagles in Special Friday Night Game from São Paulo Exclusively on Peacock (Sept. 6), and Rams vs. Lions in Wild Card Playoff Rematch in SNF Opener (Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 27, 2024 – NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Todd Blackledge, and Rob Hyland, Coordinating Producer, NBC Sunday Night Football, will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 NFL season on a media conference call today, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 1:30 p.m. ET .

Next week, NBCUniversal becomes the first media company to present three primetime games on NFL Kickoff Weekend . Coverage of the blockbuster opening weekend begins with an AFC Championship Game rematch with Ravens vs. Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game (Thurs., Sept. 5 on NBC and Peacock), followed by Packers vs. Eagles in a special Friday night game from São Paulo exclusively on Peacock (Sept. 6), and Rams vs. Lions in a Wild Card Playoff rematch in the SNF Opener (Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock).

Tirico and Collinsworth with be calling both the Ravens-Chiefs and Rams-Lions opening weekend games, with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines. Blackledge joins Noah Eagle in the booth for Packers-Eagles from São Paulo, Brazil, with Kaylee Hartung on the sidelines. Terry McAulay serves as rules analyst for all three games.

Click here for more information on this year’s Sunday Night Football schedule.





