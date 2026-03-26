SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND NBA-LEADING OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER HOST JALEN BRUNSON AND RED-HOT NEW YORK KNICKS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, and Zora Stephenson to Call Knicks-Thunder; Basketball Night in America Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

WNBA All-Star and All-Time NCAA DI Scorer Caitlin Clark to Join BNIA as Special Contributor Ahead of Knicks-Thunder

Following Knicks-Thunder, Nikola Jokić and Nuggets Host Draymond Green and Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday Tripleheader on March 30 Features 76ers-Heat at 7 p.m. ET, Bulls-Spurs at 8 p.m. ET, and Pistons-Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on March 31 Begins with Knicks Visiting Rockets at 8 p.m. ET and Clippers Hosting Trail Blazers at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 26, 2026 – Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder host three-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, winners of seven in a row, on Sunday Night Basketball this Sunday, March 29, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week.

As previously announced earlier in Jan., WNBA superstar and NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark will join BNIA as a special contributor, brought to you by Xfinity, this Sunday ahead of Knicks-Thunder.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON MARCH 29: KNICKS-THUNDER; WARRIORS-NUGGETS

Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, continues with a doubleheader this Sunday, March 29, beginning with the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-16) hosting the New York Knicks (48-25) from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets (46-28) hosting four-time NBA champion Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors (35-38) from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., at 10 p.m. ET, with both games on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Knicks-Thunder.

Sunday Night Basketball’s on-site studio show Basketball Night in America begins its live coverage from Paycom Center at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark.

Oklahoma City has won 12 of its last 13 games to maintain its NBA-best record and top seed in the Western Conference. Earlier this month, Gilgeous-Alexander, ranked second in the NBA in scoring, broke Wilt Chamberlain’s long-standing record from 1961-1663 of most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history, with the record now at 133 consecutive games. The Knicks, winners of seven consecutive games, sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, led by Brunson and six-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Oklahoma City and New York previously met on March 4, which the former won, 103-100.

Jokić (27.8 points per game) and longtime teammate and fellow 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray (25.4 PPG) make up the highest-scoring pair of teammates in the NBA, with both ranked inside the top 12. Additionally, Jokić continues to lead the NBA in both rebounds and assists as Denver aims to maintain its top-six seed in the Western Conference. Golden State, firmly locked in to the Play-In Tournament, is led by Green and 2024 NBA champion Kristaps Porziņģis.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Warriors-Nuggets. Crawford played for the Warriors in 2008-2009.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON MARCH 31: KNICKS-ROCKETS; TRAIL BLAZERS-CLIPPERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, March 31.

16-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (43-29) host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (48-25) from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old Durant passed Michael Jordan to move into fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list as well as fourth on the NBA’s list of most 25+ point games (770). Houston, currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference, is aiming for its second consecutive postseason appearance.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Knicks-Rockets.

In the second game of the night, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers (37-36) host 2026 NBA All-Star Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (37-37) from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Leonard is arguably having his best season statistically, ranking sixth in the NBA in scoring (28.3 PPG) while shooting over 50% from the field. Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Darius Garland has been revitalized since being traded to LA, scoring a season-high 41 points in a win over Dallas last week. Avdija and the Trail Blazers are in contention for the Play-In Tournament where Portland could clinch its first postseason berth since 2021.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Trail Blazers-Clippers.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Anthony (Knicks from 2011-2017; Rockets in 2018-2019) and McGrady (Rockets from 2004-2010; Knicks in 2010) both played for the Knicks and Rockets, while the former also spent time with the Trail Blazers (2019-2021).

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON MARCH 30: 76ERS-HEAT; BULLS-SPURS; PISTONS-THUNDER

This Monday, March 30, NBC Sports presents a Peacock NBA Monday tripleheader across Peacock and NBCSN.

Three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo, who scored 83 points in a win over the Wizards on March 10 for the second-most single-game scoring performance in NBA history, and the Miami Heat (39-34) host 2025 No. 3 overall pick V.J. Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers (40-33) from Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Miami, led by Adebayo and 2025 NBA All-Star Tyler Herro, aims for its seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Since taking over as Heat head coach in the 2008-2009 season, Erik Spoelstra has only missed the postseason three times in 17 seasons. Edgecombe ranks third among all rookies in scoring, trailing only Cooper Flagg of Dallas and Kon Knueppel of Charlotte.

NBC Sports’ Mark Followill (play-by-play), 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call 76ers-Heat.

Following 76ers-Heat, two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (55-18) host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls (29-43) from Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Since Feb. 1, the Spurs are 22-2, led by 2026 NBA All-Stars Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox as well as 2026 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. Defensive Player of the Year candidate Wembanyama is averaging a league-best 3.1 blocks per game – over one block more than the second-ranked player. Giddey is averaging a career-best 9.2 assists per game, including a career-high 19 assists in a narrow loss to the Cavaliers last week.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Mike Fratello (analyst), and John Fanta (courtside reporter) will call Bulls-Spurs. The Sports Emmy Award-winning Fratello served as an analyst on NBA on NBC during the 1990’s, where he was dubbed “Czar of the Telestrator” by Marv Albert.

In the final game of the night, the top two teams in each conference face off with Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (57-16) hosting 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Duren and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (52-20) from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The Pistons, winners of seven of their last eight games, are coming off a victory against the Lakers that saw point guard Daniss Jenkins score a career-high 30 points. The former St. John’s player has been moved into the starting lineup after All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham was diagnosed with a collapsed lung last week.

Pistons-Thunder will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Thunder and Rivers with the Pistons.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside NBA veterans Evan Turner and John Crotty and current Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., March 29

7:30 p.m.

Knicks at Thunder

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo



10 p.m.

Warriors at Nuggets

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 30

7 p.m.

76ers at Heat

Peacock, NBCSN*



8 p.m.

Bulls at Spurs

Peacock



9:30 p.m.

Pistons at Thunder

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., March 31#

8 p.m.

Knicks at Rockets

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Clippers

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

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