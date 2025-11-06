TYRESE MAXEY AND 76ERS HOST JAYLEN BROWN AND CELTICS IN HISTORIC RIVALRY GAME ONCOAST 2 COAST TUESDAY, NOV. 11, AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Following Celtics-76ers, Nikola Jokić and Nuggets Visit Zach LaVine and Kings at 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock; Check Local Listings for Which Game is in Your Market, Both Games Stream on Peacock

Cade Cunningham and Pistons Host Wizards for “On the Bench” on Peacock NBA Monday on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Peacock Performance View and Sandbox Technologies Enhance Coverage

Flex Alert: Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Host Ja Morant and Grizzlies on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 6, 2025 – NBA leading scorer Tyrese Maxey, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (5-3) host 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (4-5) in a historic rivalry game on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlining NBC Sports’ live coverage of three NBA matchups across NBC and Peacock next week.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : CELTICS-76ERS; NUGGETS-KINGS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues this Tuesday, Nov. 11. C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey, who leads the NBA in scoring (33.5 points per game), 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Boston vs. Philadelphia is one of the oldest rivalries in the NBA, with the two franchises having met a record 22 times in the postseason. The Celtics won the last postseason matchup between these two teams in 2023, with Philadelphia’s most recent playoff series victory against Boston coming in the 1982 Eastern Conference Finals.

Philadelphia fell to Cleveland, 132-121, on Wednesday, with Maxey continuing his hot start to the season with 27 points. 2025 No. 3 overall pick V.J. Edgecombe is averaging 17.6 points per game, leading all rookies in scoring. Boston defeated Washington, 136-107, with Brown scoring 35 points and Paris Olympic gold medalist Derrick White adding a team-high eight assists.

The last time the 76ers were on NBC was April 28, 2002, for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round, where they defeated the Celtics, 108-103. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson scored a game-high 42 points in the win.

The last time the Celtics were on NBC was May 31, 2002, for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell, 96-88, to the New Jersey Nets, who advanced to the 2002 NBA Finals. Hall of Famer Paul Pierce posted 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the loss.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Celtics-76ers.

In the second game, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets (5-2) visit two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine, 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings (3-5) from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., at 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Denver defeated Miami, 122-112, on Wednesday. Jokić had his fifth triple-double of the season, posting 33 points, 16 assists, and 15 rebounds, and now leads the NBA in assists (12.0) and is second in rebounds (13.4). Sacramento beat Golden State, 121-116, on Wednesday, with Westbrook, the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, pouring in 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. Additionally, Westbrook also passed Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for the most rebounds by a guard in NBA history.

The last time the Kings were on NBC was Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals on June 2, 2002, when the Sacramento team led by Hall of Famer Chris Webber fell to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, NBC Sports’ Derek Fisher and the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime, 112-106. The Lakers would go on to win their third consecutive championship that season.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Nuggets-Kings.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter and NBA veteran Austin Rivers. Anthony was drafted third overall by the Nuggets in 2003 and played there until 2011, making three All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams during his time with the franchise. Carter played for the Kings during the 2017-18 NBA season, while Rivers spent time with the Nuggets in 2021-2022.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY : WIZARDS-PISTONS

Peacock NBA Monday returns this Monday, Nov. 10, when 2025 NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (6-2) host three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton and the Washington Wizards (1-7) from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Wizards-Pistons also doubles as the third installment of “On the Bench,” NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

Detroit defeated Utah, 114-103, on Wednesday, to improve to 6-2 on the season. Cunningham led the team with 31 points, with Jalen Duren, ranked seventh in the NBA in rebounds (11.4), pulling down a season-high 22 rebounds. Washington fell to Boston on Wednesday, with 2024 No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr scoring 31 points.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Pistons and Rivers with the Wizards, whom he spent time with during his playing career in 2018.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter.

NBC’s coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

Flex: NBC Sports announced on Tuesday that Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will be flexed into Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 18, when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC and Peacock. This will be the first-ever Grizzlies game on NBC and the first Spurs game on NBC since Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2002.

Peacock Performance View: Earlier this week during Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Nov. 4, Peacock debuted “Peacock Performance View,” an alternate viewing mode during all NBA games streaming on Peacock. This innovative experience lets fans view real-time stats that break down the game, from which player is on a shooting streak to where they are most likely to score from next. The on-screen data overlay helps fans understand what might happen, before it does. Performance View can be accessed directly through the main page of Peacock and its NBA hub. Starting later this season, viewers will be able to toggle the feature on or off within the livestream.

Sandbox: Additionally, NBA Showtime debuted its “Sandbox” technology. In this segment, our studio analysts utilize this virtual reality tool where they have control of a glass table – aka, the “Sandbox” – with 3D models of actual NBA players that they can fully control and move around like digital chess pieces. Using this technology, they can break down a specific possession from a game and clearly and efficiently explain each players’ assignment and thought process during that play in an innovative, user-friendly way.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

