Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to watch Champions League live, stream link, team news

Mikel Arteta and the Gunners hope to start their European Cup run with a win over a USMNT-heavy PSV.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Why Kane is the focus of Bayern Munich v. Man Utd
September 15, 2023 02:09 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Bayern Munich's Champions League group stage matchup against Manchester United.

Arsenal meets PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday as Mikel Arteta leads the Gunners back into the UEFA Champions League for the first time in almost seven years.

The Gunners last played a UEFA Champions League game since when they were hammered out of the 2016-17 competition by Bayern Munich (10-2 on aggregate!).

[ LIVE: Champions League scores, schedule, tables ]

PSV Eindhoven may earn a Fulhamerica-type nickname after this season — USA Eindhoven? — as the club boasts Ricardo Pepi as well as Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest and Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to watch, updates, start time

Date: Wednesday, September 20
Kick off: 3pm ET
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Updates
Focus on Arsenal

Arsenal hasn’t impressed a ton this season but that shows us how far the Gunners have come under Mikel Arteta.

Why?

The Gunners are unbeaten in all competitions, beating Man City in the Community Shield and boasting a 4W-1D record in Premier League play.

Bukayo Saka is tied for the team lead in goals and assists, and his four goal contributions show a star continuing to shine bright after an exceptional 2022-23 season.

Will Arteta go back to Kai Havertz and Aaron Ramsdale after opting for Fabio Vieira and David Raya in a 1-0 win over Everton at the weekend?

Arteta will not have Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli as well as long-term absentees Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny.
Focus on PSV Eindhoven
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

PSV is a perfect 4-0 in Eredivisie play following a 4-0 beatdown of NEC Breda this weekend.

They’ve won their last three matches (Rangers, RKC Waalwijk, NEC Breda) by a combined 13-1 but Arsenal is obviously a step up in competition.

Luuk de Jong leads PSV with four goals, while Noa Lang — deemed fit to face the Gunners — has struck thrice. Joey Veerman has a goal and four assists for former Ajax, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Lyon boss Peter Bosz.