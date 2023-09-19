Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to watch Champions League live, stream link, team news

Arsenal meets PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday as Mikel Arteta leads the Gunners back into the UEFA Champions League for the first time in almost seven years.

The Gunners last played a UEFA Champions League game since when they were hammered out of the 2016-17 competition by Bayern Munich (10-2 on aggregate!).

PSV Eindhoven may earn a Fulhamerica-type nickname after this season — USA Eindhoven? — as the club boasts Ricardo Pepi as well as Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest and Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to watch, updates, start time

Date: Wednesday, September 20

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

