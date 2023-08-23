Bournemouth vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Bournemouth host Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as two new managers continue to stamp their authority on their clubs.
The injury-hit Cherries have yet to win under Andoni Iraola but have showed some promising signs in their draw at home against West Ham and early on in their defeat at Liverpool last weekend. USMNT captain Tyler Adams is still recovering from injury but his arrival as a new Bournemouth player will have plenty of American fans focusing even closer on the Cherries.
Tottenham have looked very promising under Ange Postecoglou as “Angeball” is already exciting Spurs fans and players alike. Their big win against Manchester United last weekend was full of swashbuckling play and Spurs will be a lot of fun to watch under Ange with Heung-min Son, Richarlison, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski all fired up and ready to roll in attack.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, start time, live stream link
Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Saturday (August 26)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com
Ange Postecoglou has three long-term injury issues as Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur will be out until October.
James Maddison picked up an ankle knock in the win against Manchester United but when he was seen walking out of the stadium last week with a protective boot on his right foot he said it was ‘just precautionary’ so it doesn’t seem serious.
Ange will likely start with the same lineup which beat Manchester United as Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr dominated in midfield.
Emerson Royal could come in for Pedro Porro at right back and it will be intriguing to see how long Richarlison starts up top.
The Cherries have a host of injuries to key players which has hampered Andoni Iraola early on.
Dango Outtara, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier are still out, while new signings Alex Scott (knee) and Tyler Adams (hamstring) are still recovering from injury.
Adam Smith and Lewis Cook could be back for this one and that would give Iraola some more defensive options to help the balance of the team.
Justin Kluivert, David Brooks and Hamed Traore could all start this game as Bournemouth look to take the game to Tottenham and catch them out on the counter.