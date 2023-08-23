Bournemouth vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Bournemouth host Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as two new managers continue to stamp their authority on their clubs.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The injury-hit Cherries have yet to win under Andoni Iraola but have showed some promising signs in their draw at home against West Ham and early on in their defeat at Liverpool last weekend. USMNT captain Tyler Adams is still recovering from injury but his arrival as a new Bournemouth player will have plenty of American fans focusing even closer on the Cherries.

Tottenham have looked very promising under Ange Postecoglou as “Angeball” is already exciting Spurs fans and players alike. Their big win against Manchester United last weekend was full of swashbuckling play and Spurs will be a lot of fun to watch under Ange with Heung-min Son, Richarlison, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski all fired up and ready to roll in attack.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, start time, live stream link

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Saturday (August 26)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com