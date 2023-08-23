 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Malachi Toney.jpg
2026 All-American Malachi Toney Selects Miami
Eddrick Houston.jpg
2024 All-American Eddrick Houston Commits to Ohio State
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Washington
Washington starting RB Davis out for season with lower body injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jonrahmdiscussion_230822.jpg
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisfredridley_230822.jpg
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewismonahan_230822.jpg
Monahan, Womack on Koch’s community impact

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Malachi Toney.jpg
2026 All-American Malachi Toney Selects Miami
Eddrick Houston.jpg
2024 All-American Eddrick Houston Commits to Ohio State
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Washington
Washington starting RB Davis out for season with lower body injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jonrahmdiscussion_230822.jpg
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisfredridley_230822.jpg
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewismonahan_230822.jpg
Monahan, Womack on Koch’s community impact

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Bournemouth host Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as two new managers continue to stamp their authority on their clubs.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Son on Spurs captaincy, Postecoglou's influence
August 19, 2023 05:01 PM
Heung-Min Son speaks to Joe Prince-Wright about a variety of topics, such as his captaincy at Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou as a manager, and more.

Bournemouth host Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as two new managers continue to stamp their authority on their clubs.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The injury-hit Cherries have yet to win under Andoni Iraola but have showed some promising signs in their draw at home against West Ham and early on in their defeat at Liverpool last weekend. USMNT captain Tyler Adams is still recovering from injury but his arrival as a new Bournemouth player will have plenty of American fans focusing even closer on the Cherries.

Tottenham have looked very promising under Ange Postecoglou as “Angeball” is already exciting Spurs fans and players alike. Their big win against Manchester United last weekend was full of swashbuckling play and Spurs will be a lot of fun to watch under Ange with Heung-min Son, Richarlison, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski all fired up and ready to roll in attack.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, start time, live stream link

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Saturday (August 26)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Updates
Tottenham team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Ange Postecoglou has three long-term injury issues as Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur will be out until October.

James Maddison picked up an ankle knock in the win against Manchester United but when he was seen walking out of the stadium last week with a protective boot on his right foot he said it was ‘just precautionary’ so it doesn’t seem serious.

Ange will likely start with the same lineup which beat Manchester United as Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr dominated in midfield.

Emerson Royal could come in for Pedro Porro at right back and it will be intriguing to see how long Richarlison starts up top.

Bournemouth team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

The Cherries have a host of injuries to key players which has hampered Andoni Iraola early on.

Dango Outtara, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier are still out, while new signings Alex Scott (knee) and Tyler Adams (hamstring) are still recovering from injury.

Adam Smith and Lewis Cook could be back for this one and that would give Iraola some more defensive options to help the balance of the team.

Justin Kluivert, David Brooks and Hamed Traore could all start this game as Bournemouth look to take the game to Tottenham and catch them out on the counter.