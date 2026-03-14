Arsenal vs Everton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

LONDON — Welcome to the Emirates Stadium in north London as Premier League leaders Arsenal host European hopefuls Everton, and the Gunners have the chance to go 10 points clear atop the table. But Manchester City will have two games in-hand, as Pep Guardiola’s side play at West Ham later today.

WATCH — Arsenal v Everton

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been plugging away in recent weeks and they’ve been solid rather than spectacular as they chase a historic quadruple. But who cares how they’re getting it down when they’re on track to win a first league title in over 20 years?

Everton and David Moyes have been in great form with two-straight wins in the Premier League and they have had 11 days off to rest and prepare for this huge test. The Toffees are in with a great chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time in almost a decade.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday (March 14)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Arsenal vs Everton score: 0-0

Arsenal vs Everton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright at Emirates Stadium

Raya with a brilliant save to deny Beto

Everton win a corner and the ball drops to Beto at the back post. From a tight angle he smashes a shot on target which Raya saves with a strong hand to his left.

Second half is underway

We are back up and running and Arsenal’s fans are trying to generate a bit of atmosphere. But this it a tough watch so far. Everton are loving it and are looking really dangerous on the counter as Dewsbury-Hall almost gets a shot away.

Half time: Arsenal 0-0 Everton

As a lovely pinkish sunset arrives over the Emirates Stadium, some of the Arsenal fans aren’t feeling lovely right now. One was even hurling abuse at them as they came off at half time and telling them to ‘wake up’ mixed in with a few other expletives... Everton have had some big chances and Arsenal have been really sloppy. They have created some big chances themselves with Jordan Pickford coming up big in goal for Everton, but it still hasn’t been good enough from the Gunners. Big second half coming up.

Timber comes off with Mosquera on

A really worrying moment for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber is forced off with an injury as he can’t shake off that earlier knock. Mosquera is on his place at right back. The latest info on Timber is here, and Mikel Arteta will of course give a bigger update later. Full backs Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie are all on the bench, so it’s a bit strange to see Mosquera, usually a center back, come on to replace Timber.

Raya denies Dewsbury-Hall!

It is all Everton and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall runs towards goal and drills a low shot on target which Raya pushes away. The home fans are getting very nervous here. Everton’s fans in the away end are very happy with what they are seeing.

Havertz goes down very easily in the box, but no penalty kick given

Lovely pass from Eze to find Kai Havertz and he’s in the box but goes down under a shove from Michael Keane. No penalty kick. Everton lucky to get away with that.

McNeil hits the post then Ndiaye puts the rebound wide!

Everton well on top and they should be ahead. Dwight McNeil curls a superb shot towards the far top corner but it hits the post and comes straight back to Iliman Ndiaye. He can’t react quickly enough and puts the ball wide from a few yards out. It was a tough chance for Ndiaye, but he should have hit the target. Everton’s players, fans and David Moyes can’t believe they are not ahead.

McNeil denied by a superb Calafiori block

David Raya comes for the cross but can’t get there and Calafiori slips. McNeil takes a touch and smacks a shot on goal but Calafiori acrobatically blocks with his leg while he is on the floor. Great defending!

Madueke denied by Pickford

First big chance of the game as Madueke’s shot is saved well by Pickford.

🚨 Welcome to north London for Arsenal vs Everton!



WATCH LIVE + analysis, videos and more here ➡️ https://t.co/skhv4Iqnzt



3 things to look out for in #AFC vs #EFC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ejt0lGXA02 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 14, 2026

Everton lineup

Pickford; Garner, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Everton are missing both James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite at the back, which is a big blow. James Garner goes to right back with Iroegbunam starting in midfield.

Arsenal lineup

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Havertz, Madueke

Big news is that Kai Havertz comes in and starts up front and it looks like Noni Madueke on the left. Saka could be playing as a No. 10 with Madueke on the right and Eze on the left. Plenty of options with that fluid lineup.

Arsenal vs Everton preview

Mikel Arteta’s side drew 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday in a tough outing in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. The Gunners have certainly been struggling with creativity in recent weeks but they’re finding a way to get the job done and set pieces and defensive solidity remain the cornerstone of their quadruple push. Arteta will be wary of rotating too much ahead of their last 16 second leg on Tuesday.

Everton are in the hunt for European qualification under David Moyes as he will set them up to hit Arsenal on the counter, and the Toffees are pretty good from set pieces too. They’ve had a lengthy break with no FA Cup action last weekend, as Everton’s last game was over 10 days ago as they eased past Burnley 2-0 at home. They are fresh and fired up to play the role of spoilers.

Arsenal team news, focus

A few injury problems have cropped up for Arsenal but their squad is still massive and can deal with it. Martin Odegaard may still be out and Mikel Merino is out for the rest of the season. Leandro Trossard is also a doubt for this game. Arteta could start Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz in attack to mix things up, while Noni Madueke was really good off the bench at Leverkusen in midweek and is pushing for a start.

Everton team news, focus

Seamus Coleman remains out, while Charly Alcaraz is working his way back from an issue. Other than that, Moyes has plenty of available options. His big decision is who starts up front with Beto and Barry splitting time throughout the season. Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been sensational in the attacking midfield roles in recent games.

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

This is one of the toughest games left on Arsenal’s schedule and the fact Everton will be so fresh is very dangerous. Go for a draw. Arsenal 1-1 Everton.