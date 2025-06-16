 Skip navigation
Transfer news: Bryan Mbeumo responds to speculation amid Spurs, Manchester United links

  
Published June 16, 2025 09:00 AM

Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and many others this summer and the Cameroon star has spoken about the speculation.

Mbeumo, 25, scored 20 goals and added seven assists for Brentford last season as he continues to develop into one of the best forwards outside of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs. He may not have to wait that much longer to be playing at one of those top clubs.

While watching Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix, Mbeumo was stopped and asked about the transfer speculation.

“It is a bit new for me I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it,” Mbeumo told Sky Sports in the UK.

Where should Mbeumo go?

Many clubs have long been linked with Mbeumo — Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs have consistently been reported to be interested — but it seems Spurs and Man United are leading the race with Brentford reportedly willing to listen to offers of around $80 million for Mbeumo.

But where should he go?

The obvious choice is Spurs to link up with his former manager Thomas Frank, who has just left Brentford to take over the north London club. That would be the perfect situation for Mbeumo to flourish on the pitch and he will be given a key role right away.

But it’s likely Manchester United, even without Champions League football to offer, could offer Brentford slightly more in terms of a transfer fee and will likely be able to better the wages Spurs can offer to Mbeumo.

Just like his decision to stay at Brentford over the last few years has paid off massively, this next decision should be solely based on football matters. If that is the case then there’s only one answer: Mbeumo has to go to Spurs if he is to leave Brentford this summer.