Burnley vs Luton Town: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Burnley and Luton Town will tangle earlier than expected after the Hatters stumbled in the FA Cup at the weekend and require a replay against Bolton Wanderers.

Luton head to Turf Moor on Friday now, and know it can climb out of the bottom three by defeating the Clarets. The 17th-place Hatters are a point behind Everton and four back of Brentford with a match-in-hand on the former.

Burnley’s on 11 points but has been much improved in performances despite a tough run of opponents the last few weeks.

The Clarets have scored the second-fewest goals and conceded the second-most, and advanced metrics say that’s about right.

The absence of injured Luca Koleosho hasn’t helped, especially in games like this as Luton is still learning to defend without defensive leader Tom Lockyer.

Focus on Burnley: Form and feel

Burnley took points in three of five Premier League matches heading into Boxing Day but was cooled off by a vicious run of opponents. Losses to Liverpool and Aston Villa in the league were joined by this weekend’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Tottenham.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have fared well against lower-half sides, however, beating Fulham and blasting Sheffield United in February. A 2-0 loss to Everton looks to defy that statement but the Toffees are only so low on the table due to their 10-point punishment for breaching PL sustainability rules.

Focus on Luton Town: Form and feel

It’s difficult to get a read on the Hatters. They are fighters but have not found a level of consistency in chance production, and doing that would help overshadow their habit of conceding loads upon loads of chances.

And there’s just consistency in feel. Luton out-produced Chelsea in expected goals by more than a full goal and lost 3-2 and deserved edged Newcastle, but were worked over by Sheffield United — 3.62-0.72 in xG — and won.