Chelsea boss Calum McFarlane on Liverpool draw, praise for Colwill and preparation for FA Cup final

Chelsea’s caretaker boss Calum McFarlane spoke after the positive performance, and 1-1 draw, at Liverpool and he was happy with the response his side showed.

After losing six league games on the trot and being battered at home by an understrength Nottingham Forest on Monday, the mood around Chelsea was low heading into this game.

And after conceding an early goal at Anfield McFarlane probably feared the worst, but he was more than happy with the spirit his side showed as they fought back to grab a draw.

Here is the latest Calum McFarlane reaction from Anfield as Chelsea grabbed a point and got some big players minutes as they return from injury, which gives them a boost ahead of the FA Cup final at Wembley next weekend.

Calum McFarlane reaction

On general performance: “It’s a good point, a good performance, I thought it was a game that could have gone either way. We had moments where we could have won the game, which is disappointing to not do that, but you come here and you play against a really good side. Much improved performance in every aspect, so we are pleased,” McFarlane told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

On playing well in the first half after Liverpool’s goal: “I thought we were finding the spare man in midfield a lot which gave us a lot of control in their half. We scored the goal, finished the half really well. Enzo has a big chance to maybe go 2-1 up. Cucurella gets in-behind two or three times. We just don’t quite connect the cross. I was really pleased with how we ended the first half.”

On the defensive display of his team: “There are moments you have to defend and you have to show your quality individually and collectively. As a whole the effort, commitment and desire to defend our box when we needed to was really good.”

On Levi Colwill and Reece James playing well: “I thought they were both exceptional today. Levi’s played his first 90 minutes in a very, very long time. I thought he was the best player on the pitch. He gives us such a balance with his left foot to play out from the back. He allows you to defend man for man. He’s a leader. I am really pleased for him. Reece as well, 30 minutes I think he played. He was exceptional when he came on. We were losing a bit of control at that moment and he and Moises in the middle allowed us to get moments of control.”

On being in a better place after Monday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest, especially ahead of the FA Cup final next weekend: “Monday was disappointing. We reviewed it. We spoke about the reaction that we wanted and I think we got that today. Hopefully we can build on that.”