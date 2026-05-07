How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton host Wolves on Saturday knowing a win will go a long way in their quest for European qualification.

WATCH — Brighton v Wolves

Fabian Hurzeler’s side 3-1 lost at Newcastle last weekend as their European hopes took a hit but they’re still right in the mix with three games to go. They can still finish in sixth which would be a brilliant achievement given the rollercoaster season they’ve been on. And the good news is that Hurzeler is sticking around, with the talented young German coach signing a new contract extension to 2029 ahead of this game.

Wolves were relegated some time ago but Rob Edwards’ side keep on scrapping away and drew 1-1 at home to Sunderland last weekend. Wolves are certainly preparing themselves well for the Championship next season and are looking good to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 9)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer, East Sussex

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain out, while there are doubts over James Milner, Solly March, Diego Gomez and Mats Wieffer. We can expect Hurzler to go all-out for the win with Welbeck, Minteh, Rutter and Mitoma all likely to start in an ultra-attacking lineup. Why not?

Wolves team news, focus

Edwards has a very settled team in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation and Wolves can hang in games and are really tough to break down, with Mateus Mane and Adam Armstrong dangerous on the break in attacking midfield roles. Jose Sa is out, while Ladislav Krejci is a doubt and Enso Gonzalez and Leon Chiwome remain out.

Brighton vs Wolves prediction

This feels like it will be a very comfortable home win for Brighton as they continue their late-season push for Europe. Brighton 3-1 Wolves.