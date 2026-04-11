It is now time to seriously worry about Arsenal going trophyless

Vibes, momentum and emotions are so important at the business end of the season and that is why we have to start seriously worrying about Arsenal finishing up trophyless just a few weeks after four trophies seemed likely.

It is still a little early for chat of a meltdown, but it’s almost at that stage.

The way Mikel Arteta’s side froze at home in their shock defeat against Bournemouth was telling of a team who have no momentum, have lost belief in what they are doing and are feeling the pressure. Big time.

“It’s a big punch in the face and it is about how we react now,” Arteta said, before adding. “It has to hurt. You have to take it on the chin. There are no grey areas now. You stand up and go for the fight or you are out. That is it. That is what this level is going to require now.”

The boos rang out at the final whistle from the Arsenal fans for a reason. It was bad. And it had been coming.

Arsenal lacked creativity against Bournemouth but it has been this way for a while. Even in their last Premier League game, a labored 2-0 win at home against Everton in mid-March when they scored twice late on, they huffed and puffed and stumbled over the line. The League Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley clearly dented their confidence in a big way.

Since then they’ve lost at second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup and somehow snuck a last-gasp victory at Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. They were clunky, shaky and error-strewn displays and that continued against Bournemouth.

“We did a lot of strange things today, I would say,” Arteta said. “We were far from the level.”

Yes, Arsenal still have a nine-point lead atop the table but Man City have two games in-hand and host the Gunners next weekend. Arsenal are feeling the pressure and a defeat at City coupled with dropping points at home to Newcastle the following weekend, which could easily happen, will likely see City have the title in their own hands.

Nobody would have said that a few weeks ago. Now Arsenal are facing not only a defining week of their season but also in the Mikel Arteta era.

“It’s a huge week. There is a lot at stake,” Arteta said. “We are still in a really good position in both competitions but we need to do better. That is certain.”

What is not certain is how Arteta will be judged if Arsenal fail to win a trophy this season.

After huge amounts of spending following four seasons of near misses, winning at least one trophy this season seemed like a necessity for Arteta to continue this project without any doubts from the Arsenal hierarchy.

But if Arsenal blow what seemed like a procession to the title and also don’t win the Champions League, the scrutiny surrounding Arteta will grow.

He has done so many good things to turn Arsenal around as a team and a club but serious question marks will appear if they don’t finish this season with at least one trophy to parade around north London.

If Arsenal fans weren’t worried before, it’s now time to seriously worry about their team ending the season empty-handed.