New USMNT kits for 2026 World Cup released

The new USMNT kits for the 2026 World Cup have been released and the home kit is an absolute beauty with the away kit very sleek.

Well done, U.S. Soccer and Nike. Well done.

There are less than 100 days to go until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, and you can watch every single game live on Universo, Telemundo and Peacock en Espanol, here . Check out the latest on the superstars and how they’re shaping up ahead of the 2026 World Cup .

All of the U.S. national teams will wear these new home and away kits for 2026, with 27 teams wearing them.

MORE — Full 2026 World Cup schedule, how to watch live info

Below are the two new jerseys, with the home shirt a famous red and white number and the away kit dark blue with stars printed into it.

Per the release from U.S. Soccer on these new kits, the players had a huge say in the design and colors. The home kit is definitely a big winner with fans already given its boldness, and the away design is extremely smooth.

The new shirts are available to buy from US Soccer’s official story, here, from 9am ET on Monday, March 16.