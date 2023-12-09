Premier League Power Rankings: Weeks 14, 15

The 2023-24 Premier League season has been chaos so far and the table is beautifully congested as we head into the busy festive season.

How do we make sense of it all? If only there was another way to rank how teams are getting on...

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League continues to provide shocks galore up and down the table, we look to have an extremely tight title race between up to a dozen teams and there is an almighty scrap to not be sucked into a relegation battle.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Matchweek 14 and Matchweek 15 and their current trajectory. Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 14 and Week 15

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Down 1

19. Nottingham Forest - Down 1

18. Burnley - Up 2

17. Crystal Palace - Down 1

16. Luton Town - Down 2

The Blades have made their managerial change with Chris Wilder returning and they looked better in their home defeat to Liverpool but they have to improve defensively if they’re going to have any chance of staying up. Nottingham Forest are in freefall with four-straight defeats and Steve Cooper is fighting for his job after that 5-0 hammering at Fulham as they were all over the place. Burnley lost at Wolves after their big win against Sheffield United but Vincent Kompany’s side are hanging in there and look a little better going forward. The opposite can be said for Crystal Palace as they were booed off at home after their defeat to Bournemouth as Roy Hodgson’s side created very little once again. Luton were very unlucky to not get anything from their 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal but they are just running out of steam late in games and it cost them a big point.

The scrappers

15. Chelsea - Down 5

14. Fulham - Up 3

13. Everton - Up 2

12. Wolves - Down 1

11. West Ham - Up 2

Chelsea were absolutely battered against Manchester United and should have lost heavily at Old Trafford. Mauricio Pochettino is not happy at all and his injury-hit side are way off the top four as we approach the halfway point. Just down the road in Fulham the mood is much better after they hammered Forest and Raul Jimenez continues to be among the goals as the Cottagers are looking to push into the top 10. Everton got a huge, and well-deserved, 3-0 win against Newcastle as the Toffees are out of the relegation zone and if they didn’t have that 10-point penalty they’d be in the top half to underline their progress under Sean Dyche. Wolves edged past Burnley at home as Hwang Hee-chan scored again as Gary O’Neil’s side continue to chug along nicely, while West Ham surged back to secure a huge derby win at Tottenham with the pressure easing on David Moyes.

The promising bunch

10. Bournemouth - Up 2

9. Brentford - Down 1

8. Tottenham - Down 1

7. Brighton - Up 2

6. Manchester United - Even

Andoni Iraola’s ideas have finally clicked at Bournemouth and the Cherries are surging with four wins from their last six and they eased to victory at Palace. Brentford lost at Brighton but injuries are really impacting Thomas Frank’s side and they should be just fine this season. Oh, Tottenham, it was all going so well. After leading they crumbled at home to West Ham to make it four defeats from the last five and Ange Postecoglou’s side aren’t taking their chances, are getting punished for individual mistakes and some big injuries have had a huge impact as they keep dropping points from winning positions. Brighton have been impacted by injuries too but after two wins from three they’re back in the European conversation and that is a great achievement considering their horrendous luck with absentees. Manchester United have won four of their last five games in the Premier League and are back in the top four hunt after a very good performance in their 2-1 win against Chelsea with Scott McTominay the unlikely hero, once again. It hasn’t been pretty (as their defeat at Newcastle showed) but Erik ten Hag has generally seen his side cut out silly mistakes.

The leading lights

5. Newcastle - Even

4. Manchester City - Down 3

3. Liverpool - Up 1

2. Aston Villa - Up 1

1. Arsenal - Up 1

After beating Manchester United with a great performance, a few days later Newcastle were hammered at Everton and that is more to do with their injury issues and how that has impacted Eddie Howe’s side from one game to the next. That will continue to be the case until they get plenty of players back but they’re in the top four hunt once again. Manchester City have gone four games without a win in the Premier League as they followed up three draws with a humbling defeat at red-hot Aston Villa. There is no shame in losing to this brilliant Villa side but Pep Guardiola’s men barely had a chance and were totally blown away as the Rodri-less side (due to suspension, again) gave up so many chances. It will be intriguing to see how the reigning champs respond. Liverpool weren’t brilliant in their win at Sheffield United but they got the job done and Jurgen Klopp was happy enough but the Reds did have a few issues defensively on the counter. Aston Villa move up to second in our rankings and had no issues beating Man City as their amazing home form continues (14 wins in a row) and Unai Emery’s men are right up there at the top of the table. Belief is growing they can finish in the top four, at the very least, and the next step for Villa: win games more comfortably because they’re creating so many chances. And Arsenal are back up to top spot as their incredible late 4-3 win at Luton showed their spirit and the goals they conceded were down to errors from David Raya as Declan Rice once again dragged the Gunners to victory as his star continues to rise. They sit top of the table and top of our rankings: is this Arsenal’s year?

