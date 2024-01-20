Transfer news: Brian Brobbey to Manchester United. Would this move work?

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window and at first glance it looks like a move which is 50-50.

Our partners at Sky in Germany believe that Erik ten Hag is working on a deal to sign Brobbey, 21, this month. The Dutch striker came through the ranks as a teenager at Ajax under ETH and was then sold to RB Leipzig.

That move didn’t work out and after rejoining Ajax on loan in January 2022 and then permanently in the summer of 2022, he has scored 21 goals in 48 league appearances for Ajax over the last two seasons. Brobbey has previously spoken about Erik ten Hag wanting to sign him for United last summer but he went back to Ajax instead. Now, it appears he will get another chance to head to United.

Would this be a good move? Is Brobbey a long-term solution to Manchester United’s goalscoring problems?

How would Brian Brobbey fit in at Manchester United?

This would be yet another case of Erik ten Hag signing players he knows very well.

Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat have all joined United after having close links with the Dutch coach and there have been mixed results with those transfers.

But it’s clear that United need extra help in attack and with Anthony Martial set to move on with his contract expiring this summer, Erik ten Hag only has Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund as genuine center forward options.

Brobbey would suit United’s style of play well. He’s rapid, good at driving forward with the ball and would suit United’s counter-attacking style (which they’ve reverted back to in recent weeks) well.