Wolves vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wolves and Bournemouth put fading European hopes on the line at the Molineux in a mid-table clash on Wednesday that features Gary O’Neil going up against his old club.

O’Neil’s Wolves sit 11th on the Premier League table and have been beset by injuries, winless in five matches with five to play. Their 43 points are one behind 10th-place Chelsea and seven away from sixth and seventh.

WATCH WOLVES vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

Bournemouth have only claimed a point from their last three Premier League outings, losses at Luton Town and Aston Villa sandwiched around a home draw with Manchester United.

A win would push the Cherries past Wolves, Fulham, and Brighton, giving them 10th-place footing for the moment. Andoni Iraola’s project has been terrific at times but has alternated between long-term slumps and hot streak. Will they pull out of this cold run before it becomes a funk?

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves focus, team news

OUT: Pedro Neto (hamstring), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee), Craig Dawson (groin), Leon Chiwone (ankle), Matheus Cunha (calf), Noha Lemina (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nelson Semedo (thigh)

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Romain Favre (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Mepham (illness), Tyler Adams (lower back)