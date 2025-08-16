Latest News
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps unpack a busy Saturday slate during the opening weekend of the season, where Manchester City made quick work of Wolves, Sunderland stunned West Ham at the Stadium of Light, and more.
Up Next
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps unpack a busy Saturday slate during the opening weekend of the season, where Manchester City made quick work of Wolves, Sunderland stunned West Ham at the Stadium of Light, and more.
Reijnders calls PL debut a ‘dream come true’
Reijnders calls PL debut a 'dream come true'
Tijjani Reijnders joins the pitchside desk following his Man of the Match performance in Manchester City's 4-0 drubbing of Wolves in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 1
Relive full-match highlights from Manchester City's visit to the Molineux to take on Wolves in Matchweek 1.
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
Guardiola: Man City were 'not starving enough'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joins the pitchside desk following his side's impressive 4-0 win against Wolves to kickoff their Premier League campaign.
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
Reijnders was 'absolute quality' against Wolves
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester City's dominant 4-0 victory against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 1.
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
Rayan Cherki comes off the bench and delivers for Manchester City to make it 4-0 for Pep Guardiola's side against Wolves at the Molineux.
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
Erling Haaland completes his 21st Premier League brace for Manchester City as he puts his side three goals ahead of Wolves at the Molineux.
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
Reijnders doubles Man City's lead over Wolves
It's a memorable Premier League debut from Tijjani Reijnders as he buries his left-footed effort into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Manchester City against Wolves at the Molineux.
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
Haaland slots home Man City's opener v. Wolves
Some beautiful link-up play from Manchester City results in Erling Haaland's cool finish from close range to give his side a 1-0 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.