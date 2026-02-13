 Skip navigation
Top News

TCU v Baylor
No. 17 TCU women grab top spot in Big 12 Conference after beating No. 19 West Virginia 59-50
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Butler
A.J. Staton-McCray helps Seton Hall deal Butler sixth straight loss, 63-56
Syndication: The Register Guard
Sayvia Sellers scores 17 to lead No. 25 Washington women over Oregon 51-43

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueArsenal FCCeadach Liam O Neill

Ceadach Liam
O Neill

Latest News

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Riccardo Calafiori injury news: Arsenal defender injured in warm up
FBL-ENG-FACUP-MACCLESFIELD-CRYSTAL PALACE
How to watch Macclesfield v Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
FA Cup fifth round draw: When is it, how to watch, ball numbers, start time, last 16 teams
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic: Gunners cruise into FA Cup last 16
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
FA Cup history: List of FA Cup winners, finals and who has won the most FA Cups?
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Vitor Pereira confirmed as Nottingham Forest’s fourth manager of the 2025-26 season
Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle: Tonali golazo completes FA Cup comeback win over 10-man hosts
Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Did Aston Villa vs Newcastle’s mistake-strewn FA Cup tie make the case for VAR or against it?
Football, Italian Serie A: SS Lazio vs Juventus FC
Who is Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager? Igor Tudor arrives to ‘stabilize, maximize’ Spurs performances
Forest 'never seemed to kick on' under Dyche
February 13, 2026 12:03 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Nottingham Forest sacking Sean Dyche following a 0-0 draw with Wolves, becoming the club's third manager to be sacked so far this season.
