MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Saint Louis at Loyola-Chicago
No. 18 Saint Louis extends winning streak to 18 with 86-59 victory over Loyola of Chicago
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
Report: Shelby Miller agrees to two-year, $2.5 million contract with Chicago Cubs
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-TCU vs Virginia
Baylor’s Tyce Armstrong becomes second college baseball player with three grand slams in game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueChelsea FCJesse Derry

Jesse
Derry

Latest News

Wrexham v Ipswich Town - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - SToK Cae Ras
FA Cup fifth round draw: When is it, how to watch, ball numbers, start time, last 16 teams
Crystal Palace FA Cup Trophy Parade & Celebrations
FA Cup history: List of FA Cup winners, finals and who has won the most FA Cups?
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Vitor Pereira will reportedly be Nottingham Forest’s fourth manager of the 2025-26 season
Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League
How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League relegation picture: Who will avoid the drop into the Championship?
Football, Italian Serie A: SS Lazio vs Juventus FC
Who is Igor Tudor, reportedly set to be appointed Tottenham Hotspur interim manager?
Portsmouth v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
How to watch Macclesfield v Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Brentford - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot race?
Brentford v Arsenal - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after dropping points vs Brentford?
Forest 'never seemed to kick on' under Dyche
February 13, 2026 12:03 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Nottingham Forest sacking Sean Dyche following a 0-0 draw with Wolves, becoming the club's third manager to be sacked so far this season.
