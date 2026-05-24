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PL Update: Arsenal hoist trophy; Spurs survive
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps are at Selhurst Park and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to soak in the scenes from Arsenal's first Premier League trophy celebration since 2004 and react to Spurs avoiding relegation.
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PL Update: Arsenal hoist trophy; Spurs survive
PL Update: Arsenal hoist trophy; Spurs survive
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps are at Selhurst Park and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to soak in the scenes from Arsenal's first Premier League trophy celebration since 2004 and react to Spurs avoiding relegation.
Santo discusses West Ham’s ‘very, very tough day’
Santo discusses West Ham's 'very, very tough day'
Nuno Espirito Santo and Jarrod Bowen reflect on West Ham getting relegated on the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Salah, Robertson emotional leaving Liverpool
Salah, Robertson emotional leaving Liverpool
Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson speak to the media following Liverpool's draw with Brentford which served as their farewell from the club.
Alonso can set a ‘really good standard’ at Chelsea
Alonso can set a 'really good standard' at Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps discuss where Chelsea go from here after missing out on Europe following a 2-1 loss to Sunderland.
Arteta discusses ‘incredible journey’ to PL title
Arteta discusses 'incredible journey' to PL title
Mikel Arteta joins Lee Dixon and Robbie Earle following Arsenal's trophy lift to reflect on the Gunners' incredible season.
Rice, Saka react to Arsenal’s PL victory
Rice, Saka react to Arsenal's PL victory
Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka join Lee Dixon and Robbie Earle after lifting the Premier League trophy as champions.
Eze has ‘no words’ to describe Arsenal’s title win
Eze has 'no words' to describe Arsenal's title win
Eberechi Eze joins Lee Dixon and Robbie Earle at the desk following Arsenal's Premier League trophy celebration at Selhurst Park.
Kroenke: Arsenal ‘achieved something special’
Kroenke: Arsenal 'achieved something special'
Josh Kroenke joins Lee Dixon and Robbie Earle at Selhurst Park after Arsenal lifted the 2025-26 Premier League trophy.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 38 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.