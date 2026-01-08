 Skip navigation
UCLA v Nebraska
Lauren Betts leads No. 4 UCLA to a dominant 83-61 win over No. 25 Nebraska
Kansas State v TCU
No. 13 TCU women beat Arizona State 77-46, stretch home winning streak to 36
jaloni cambridge
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76

nbc_snf_afcpostgame_260111.jpg
Previewing Bills vs. Broncos in Divisional Round
49ers 'keep fighting' despite injuries
49ers ‘keep fighting’ despite injuries
SNFInterview1-11MPX.jpg
Maye and Henry break down ‘special’ Wild Card win

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueAFC BournemouthMichael DaCosta

Michael
DaCosta

Latest News

Newcastle United v Fulham - Carabao Cup Quarter Final
League Cup 2025-26: How to watch, quarterfinal schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Seagulls depth gives Fletcher an FA Cup one-and-done
Portsmouth v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli hat trick leads Gunners to fourth round
Chelsea Training and Press Conference
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time coaches records
Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, Manchester City and Norway stats, Premier League records
FBL-ENG-FACUP-TOTTENHAM-ASTON VILLA
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa: Spurs doomed by another sluggish start
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Macclesfield stun holders Crystal Palace in monumental FA Cup shock: Where does it rank in history?
Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier League
Antoine Semenyo moves to Manchester City on $86M deal — ‘My best football is yet to come’
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
FA Cup history: List of FA Cup winners, finals and who has won the most FA Cups?
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
January 8, 2026 08:22 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's back-and-forth battle with Liverpool that resulted in a stalemate at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
Up Next
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
5:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260108.jpg
3:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_260108.jpg
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arslivpostgame_260108.jpg
4:32
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsliv_260108.jpg
8:43
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garysegmentv2_260108.jpg
3:29
Who will be Man United’s interim manager?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260108.jpg
0:56
The Chua Family is Liverpool through and through
Now Playing