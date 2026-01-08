Latest News
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's back-and-forth battle with Liverpool that resulted in a stalemate at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's back-and-forth battle with Liverpool that resulted in a stalemate at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 21, including her thoughts on Viktor Gyokeres' form at Arsenal, Liam Rosenior's appointment at Chelsea, and more.
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
The Premier League had some unbelievable goals scored during 2025 so without further adieu, here's 25 of the best goals to celebrate the year that was.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta assesses his team's performance following a goalless draw with Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Arne Slot recaps Liverpool's draw with Arsenal and shares his thoughts on Conor Bradley's injury suffered in the final minutes of the match.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 21 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's goalless draw with Liverpool on a rain-soaked evening at the Emirates to wrap up Matchweek 21.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
Watch full-match highlights from Arsenal's showdown with reigning champions Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
Who will be Man United’s interim manager?
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to offer his thoughts on Manchester United's interim manager search and previews Arsenal's showdown with Liverpool.