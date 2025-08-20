 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Trevor Story running towards a record, Agustín Ramírez’s growing pains
NAPA Auto Parts 200
What NASCAR says about what’s on 2026 schedule, what’s not and what could be in 2027
PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler: ‘No more sandbagging for me’ at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_afc_predicitions_250820.jpg
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
nbc_ffhh_kenneth_walker_250820.jpg
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
nbc_roto_usopenmens_v2_250820.jpg
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Trevor Story running towards a record, Agustín Ramírez’s growing pains
NAPA Auto Parts 200
What NASCAR says about what’s on 2026 schedule, what’s not and what could be in 2027
PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler: ‘No more sandbagging for me’ at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_afc_predicitions_250820.jpg
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
nbc_ffhh_kenneth_walker_250820.jpg
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
nbc_roto_usopenmens_v2_250820.jpg
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueTottenham HotspurRio Kyerematen

Rio
Kyerematen

Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Transfer news, rumors: Arsenal back in for Eberechi Eze, who prefers them over Spurs
Arsenal FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League
Kai Havertz injury — Arsenal lose German for undisclosed period, to reportedly seek new forward transfer
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season
Manchester City FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
Premier League injury news, 2025-26 season: Club-by-club injuries, suspensions, latest updates
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Kansas City in September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham Hotspur.jpg
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final
League Cup 2025-26: Schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City FC v Wydad AC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
West Ham United v Lille - Pre Season Friendly - London Stadium
How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
August 20, 2025 11:01 AM
Learn the history and significance of Everton, one of England's most iconic football clubs, and explore their rich history on Merseyside.
Up Next
nbc_pl_evertonundertheskin_250820.jpg
12:11
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
9:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
Now Playing
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
1:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedseverton_250818.jpg
9:27
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
1:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
1:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
Now Playing