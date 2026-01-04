Latest News
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal's success
Robbie Earle explains why Martin Zubimendi is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive performance for Arsenal in a 3-2 win against Bournemouth in Matchweek 20.
Robbie Earle explains why Martin Zubimendi is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive performance for Arsenal in a 3-2 win against Bournemouth in Matchweek 20.
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
Robbie Mustoe explains why Brenden Aaronson is his underappreciated performer of the week following his goal and incredible work rate for Leeds in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Matchweek 20.
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Ruben Amorim's press conference comments regarding his role at Manchester United as a "manager" and not a "coach."
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains what went wrong for his side down the stretch against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
Enzo Fernandez and Reece James speak to the media following Chelsea's dramatic draw with Manchester City after a difficult week that saw Enzo Maresca leave the club.
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's dramatic late equalizer to snatch a point at the Etihad while putting a dent in Manchester City's title hopes.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
Relive full-match highlights from Chelsea's battle with Manchester City at the Etihad to wrap up Matchweek 20.
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 20, including her thoughts on Chelsea's future, Ruben Amorim's eyebrow-raising comments, Igor Thiago's emergence, and more.
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
It's bedlam in the Chelsea away end at the Etihad as Enzo Fernandez's third attempt on goal sneaks past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 1-1 against Manchester City in injury time.