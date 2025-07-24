Mühlberger crashes during Tour de France Stage 18

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NIL promises made to recruits, now coaches wait for key decision to learn whether they can keep them
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s match up
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh and a race for the ages at World Swimming Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NIL promises made to recruits, now coaches wait for key decision to learn whether they can keep them
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s match up
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh and a race for the ages at World Swimming Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Mühlberger crashes during Tour de France Stage 18
July 24, 2025 08:38 AM
Austrian cyclist Gregor Mühlberger hit his front brake a little too hard and crashed while descending during Stage 18 of the Tour de France.
Latest Clips
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
33
Milan gets 20 points, easy intermediate sprint win
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
01:16
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
01:24
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
01:14
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?
08:04
Could Pogacar start slipping on Stage 18?
07:46
Does Stage 17 crash clinch green jersey for Milan?
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
31:52
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
01:22
Pogačar ‘happy that we stayed safe’ in Stage 17
02:15
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
01:21
Merlier ‘disappointed’ about ‘lost opportunity’
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
03:06
Milan ‘without words’ after winning TDF Stage 17
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue