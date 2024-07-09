Watch Now
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups
Bet the Edge looks at the betting market and analyzes the Copa America semifinal matchups between Argentina vs. Canada and Uruguay vs. Colombia.
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?
American Tommy Paul is set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon, and Drew Dinsick is predicting it will be a hard-fought battle.
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups
Bet the Edge looks at the betting market and analyzes the Copa America semifinal matchups between Argentina vs. Canada and Uruguay vs. Colombia.
How to live bet Spain v. France in Euro semifinals
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas break down the best bets for Spain v. France in the Euro semifinals, particularly the value live bets present in the star-studded matchup.
Betting on 49ers ‘looks like trouble’
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss whether the San Francisco 49ers can meet expectations as outright favorites in the NFC.
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss whether the Philadelphia 76ers are a good bet to win the NBA Championship with their huge addition of Paul George.
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America
Drew Dinsick thinks Argentina is the strongest team in the Copa America field by a significant margin, and predicts they will eventually defeat Colombia in the final.
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack the odds of Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon, and why he has a relatively easier path to victory compared to favorite Jannik Sinner.
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick explain why the Philadelphia 76ers have all of the tools to win the Eastern Conference after reportedly signing Paul George to a four year, $212 million contract.
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Wimbledon, including how Aryna Sabalenka withdrawing from the tournament improves Coco Gauff's chances of winning.