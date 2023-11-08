Watch Now
Is Utah being overestimated against Washington?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick dive into Utah heading to Washington and whether the Utes are getting too much credit in the spread on Bet the Edge.
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday night NFL matchup between the Panthers and Bears, and how bettors should approach "wildly underwhelming" Carolina on Bet the Edge.
Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the latest Heisman Trophy odds and whether Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is still worth a bet on Bet the Edge.
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Big Ten headline matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions, where home field may not stop Michigan from covering on Bet the Edge.
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Steelers moving out to 3.5-point favorites over the Packers, pointing to Green Bay's difficult matchup against Pittsburgh's D and Kenny Pickett's improvements on Bet the Edge.
Lions ‘rightfully’ favored at Chargers in Week 10
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the Lions as short road favorites over the Chargers and discuss the offensive advantage Detriot has over Los Angeles, making them the side to back on Bet the Edge.
Hamlin’s Comeback Player of the Year outlook
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin should be the clear favorite for Comeback Player of the Year on Bet the Edge.
Seahawks are the ‘epitome of a Wild Card’ team
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss what to make of the Seahawks after their blowout loss in Week 9 and reveal whether they would back them at home against the Commanders in Week 10 on Bet the Edge.
How Jones’ injury impacts Giants’ betting outlook
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate if they'd entertain backing the Giants in Week 10 as massive underdogs against the Cowboys after losing Daniel Jones to season-ending injury on Bet the Edge.